Hunt acknowledges the effects of Brexit on UK trade but says it could lift barriers.





Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt acknowledged that Brexit has broken down trade barriers between Britain and its biggest trading partners, but insisted that over time most of them could be removed.

The independent fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, said on Thursday that the latest evidence showed that Brexit had a significant adverse impact on UK trade, reducing trading volumes and relationships between UK and EU companies.

Meanwhile, Paul Johnson, head of the think tank at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said on Friday: Economically speaking, that was very bad news indeed.

The economic impact of Brexit has become the subject of increasing debate among business and public, but remains a taboo for Britain’s major political parties.

A YouGov poll this week found that public support for Brexit fell to an all-time low of 32%, while 56% thought Brexit was wrong.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who supported exit in the 2016 referendum, underestimated Brexit’s role in Britain’s poor economic performance. He said at the G20 summit in Bali this week that every country has its own characteristics.

Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said her Labor government would try to mitigate the effects of Brexit but would not rejoin the EU’s single market or customs union, let alone the broader bloc.

The idea of ​​reopening the Brexit debate, which is toxic to both parties, is seen as a certain vote loser. Even the pro-European Liberal Democrats concede that an immediate reversal is unlikely.

suggestion

Hunt told the BBC on Friday that he has great confidence that over the next few years we can remove most of the trade barriers that exist between us and the EU outside of a single market. It will take time.

However, the UK is always likely to face bureaucracy when transacting with blocs outside the single market, especially given its unwillingness to accept EU rules or the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

Hunt said the UK would not rejoin a single market, despite OBR predicting the effects of Brexit would result in medium-term GDP 4% lower than it otherwise would have been.

Hunt added that he doesn’t think it’s the right way to spur growth because it’s the opposite of what people voted for in support of Brexit.

Business leaders have largely avoided entering the political arena about Brexit, but are now speaking more freely as the cost to the economy becomes clearer.

At the Chemical Industries Association’s annual dinner on Thursday, Chairman Tom Crotty questioned why the UK seems to be ignoring our biggest trading partner.

Industry is negotiating with government over the implementation of UK REACH, a post-Brexit copycat version of the EU’s REACH chemical safety database.

Trade body chief Stephen Elliott said the cost of the UK plan is now expected to exceed $3 billion and urged the government to address the matter urgently.

He also warned Sunak against rushing through legislation to review and repeal all EU-derived laws by the end of 2023, many of which support work safety legislation. We are not in a regulatory bonfire market, he said.

VIDEO: The Brexit Effect: How Leaving the EU Affects the UK

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9c288c28-835c-4bcc-96c7-b9b120205927 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos