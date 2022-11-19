The long-awaited USA high-speed internet cards are here to challenge you





We’ve shown you repeatedly, both with data and anecdotally, that the internet is down in the United States. We pay more for less and face a lot of bullshit. And one of the main reasons is that the wolves are guarding the chicken coop. The FCC has relied on the internet service providers themselves to honestly say which homes they cover, data the FCC has not verified.

So if you think internet access is important, do all like-minded people a favor: enter your address into the FCC’s long-awaited new broadband maps and see if internet service providers are lying to the about your home coverage. If so, hit the little availability challenge button and submit your proof.

Today the FCC finally released the first pre-production preview version of its new interactive broadband maps online, and they’re absolutely better in a way, they no longer automatically assume you’re covered just because only one house somewhere in your census tract was the Internet. (Yes, that’s really how it worked before.) Now you can see each individual address and press a button to dispute what ISPs report to the government.

Unfortunately, you’ll probably have to partake here (and/or do a political stink) if you want this map to be truly accurate. Because, as dedicated broadband journalists like Nicole Ferraro and Karl Bode have warned, new cards still depend on ISPs to be truthful. Heck, the CEO of the company that built them for the FCC, CostQuest, admitted that they depend on the quality of reports from broadband providers. And I think I can already see some inaccuracies on my block.

Hit that availability challenge button if ISPs are misrepresenting. Screenshot by Sean Hollister/The Verge

You also won’t find actual internet speeds on the map, just the advertised maximum speeds of each tier that an ISP claims to sell to your address.

Still, the new cards are something, and it’s intriguing to filter by a particular service type or speed and already see the gaps. At the top of this article, you can see that even self-reported data shows that fiber still has a long way to go.

The FCC recognizes that much more needs to be done and needs your help. While today marks an important milestone in efforts to create more granular and accurate broadband maps, that work is far from done, reads part of a statement from FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel. The release of this first version of the new maps aims to start a continuous iterative process in which we are constantly adding new data to improve and refine the maps.

