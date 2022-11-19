UK foreign minister warns Iran of bloodshed spreading from Middle East to Kyiv





MANAMA, Bahrain — On Saturday, Britain’s foreign secretary accused Iran of “spreading bloodshed” and vowed to work with allies to counter Tehran, addressing Bahrain’s leaders.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones that Moscow claims have been using to carry out attacks in Ukraine in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Tehran admitted to sending the drones, but claimed they were delivered before the Russian invasion.

“Iranian weapons are threatening the entire region,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said at the annual Manama Dialogue meeting in Bahrain.

“The regime has resorted to selling armed drones to Russia that are killing civilians in Ukraine.”

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also made a clever statement in Bahrain, a day after warning that Iran’s “arms proliferation” was a threat to Europe.

Firefighters work after a drone attack on a building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna, File)

Growing criticism comes as Iran grapples with its biggest mass protest in years since the death in September of Martha Amini, 22, who was arrested by Iran’s notorious morality police for violating a strict dress code for women. came out in the middle.

“As their people protest against decades of oppression, Iranian rulers are spreading bloodshed and destruction throughout the region and as far as Kyiv,” Cleverly said.

“The UK is determined to work with our friends to counter the Iranian threat.”

On Monday, the EU sanctioned more than 30 senior Iranian officials and organizations over the crackdown on protesters in Tehran and supplying drones to Russia.

In his speech, Cleverly also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of threatening world security.

“No country is immune from the disruption he has brought to world markets or the damage he has done to global food security,” he said.

“Putin’s war is causing more suffering to Syrians and Yemenis already enduring the privations of the humanitarian emergency, and to Lebanese in general caught in an economic crisis.”

