How serious is the flu? CDC reports that most of the United States has high or very high levels of flu





The flu continues its fast and furious spread across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.

Most of the worst respiratory illnesses remain concentrated in southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. There are signs the flu is escalating in other areas like Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to the CDC.

Such widespread influenza activity at the start of the typical flu season has not been recorded in the United States for more than a decade. This comes ahead of what should be a busy Thanksgiving travel week.

“Influenza hospitalization rates are currently the highest we have seen at this time of year in the past decade,” said Lynnette Brammer, epidemiologist and team leader of the National Surveillance Team. flu from the CDC, in an email.

The unprecedented early flu outbreak comes amid a nationwide struggle to control a triple virus epidemic: influenza, Covid and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. While young children are most at risk for complications from viral infections, older adults are also affected.

As of Nov. 12, “flu-like illness” or ILI, the activity that includes influenza, was widespread in southern and eastern parts of the country.CDC

The currently circulating flu strains, H1N1 and H3N2, tend to affect the very young and very old, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Traditionally, we thought H3N2 might be more severe in adults,” Schaffner said. “But it clearly affects children at the same time.”

Flu rates “are highest in people 65 and older and children under 5,” Brammer said.

Is there a shortage of Tamiflu?

The number of people diagnosed with the flu has created isolated shortages of Tamiflu, a prescription antiviral drug that reduces the most severe flu symptoms.

“We don’t have any,” a pharmacist from Charlotte, North Carolina, told NBC News, adding that the drug was out of stock, at least in her pharmacy. North Carolina’s flu activity remains “very high” according to the CDC’s latest report.

Two other pharmacists in Indian Land, South Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte on the North Carolina-South Carolina border, said they had to scramble to keep up with demand for Tamiflu in recent weeks.

Tamiflu is authorized for patients aged 2 weeks and over. It is usually most effective when given within 48 hours of flu symptoms.

All of the pharmacists spoke on condition of anonymity, with none having been authorized to speak on behalf of their employer.

In an email to NBC News, CVS Health said it “sees increased demand” for Tamiflu nationwide.

“We continue to supply stores with Tamiflu and other flu medications using our existing inventory network, but there will be increasing instances where individual pharmacies may be temporarily out of stock,” the company said. society.

Pharmacists who spoke with NBC News said they had difficulty obtaining liquid forms of Tamiflu. The antiviral is available in two versions: a liquid and a pill. The liquid version is often used for children and adults who have difficulty swallowing pills.

Nationally, however, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that the agency “is not aware of any shortage of Tamiflu or its generics.”

Flu vaccines are widely available, although vaccine fatigue can be felt, Schaffner said. So far this season, Americans are “lag behind” in getting their flu shot compared to recent years, he said.

The flu shot may not prevent infection, but there are signs that this year’s flu shot appears to be working well in keeping people out of hospital.

Follow NBC HEALT on Twitter and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/bad-flu-cdc-reports-us-high-high-flu-levels-rcna57849 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos