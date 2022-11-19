Three women who have been stripped of their British citizenship for joining ISIS will claim to be victims of human trafficking.





It comes amid growing concerns from ministers who allege that Albanian migrants used modern slavery laws to avoid deportation. A review of the bill will reveal changes that make claims more difficult to file by raising the standard of evidence and suppressing last-minute appeals.

All three women, given anonymity by the court and known by pseudonyms, had their British citizenships revoked on national security grounds after traveling to Syria and allying with Isil.

One, known as F4, claimed that the removal of her citizenship was illegal because the interior minister did not conduct sufficient investigations into whether the applicant was trafficked into Syria or whether she was a victim of exploitation and violence.

The second, known as G6, was born in Pakistan and moved to England with his family as a child. Around 2014, she traveled to Turkey with her daughter to meet her husband. However, according to her court documents, she and her daughter were taken from Turkey to Syria against her husband’s will.

shameful avoidance of responsibility

She gave birth to two more children and is currently detained in a Syrian camp by Turkish authorities with her three children. She was stripped of her citizenship on 8 November 2019.

A third woman, known as C13, was born in Somalia but moved to England with her family as a child. She traveled to Syria in 2014 and is currently detained in a camp in Syria, where she was stripped of her citizenship on 17 May 2017.

Ms Begum’s lawyers say there is overwhelming evidence that she was trafficked when she left the UK, and that the Home Office failed to consider whether she was a child who was trafficked into Syria for the purposes of sexual exploitation and forced marriage and remains in Syria. I did.

Reprieve argued that Britain is not keeping pace with countries other than Bahrain by mass depriving at least 212 citizens of their citizenship, more than 10 times more than France or Australia.

David Davis, a former cabinet minister and vice-president of the Parliamentary Group on Trafficked Britons in Syria, reported this year after a six-month investigation. He still turned against a teenage girl who had been trafficked for sexual exploitation and domestic servitude. This is a shameful evasion of responsibility and must be corrected.

