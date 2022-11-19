Oath Keepers Called for Violent Overthrow of US Government, Trial Proceeds | Attack on the United States Capitol





For weeks before January 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates of the far-right group discussed the use of violence to overturn the 2020 presidential election result, and when rioters began to storm the US Capitol, they saw an opportunity to do so. , a federal prosecutor told jurors on Friday as the seditious conspiracy case drew to a close.

Prosecutor Kathryn Rakoczy said in her closing argument to jurors after nearly two months of testimony in the high-stakes case that Rhodes’ own words show he was preparing to lead a rebellion to stop Democrat Joe Biden from taking office. enter the White House. Rhodes and her co-defendants repeatedly called for the violent overthrow of the US government and took action that day, she said.

Our democracy is fragile, Rakoczy said. It cannot exist without the rule of law, and it will not survive if people unhappy with the results of an election can use force and violence to change the outcome.

Closing arguments have begun in federal court in Washington after the final evidence was presented in the lawsuit alleging Rhodes and his gang of anti-government extremists plotted for weeks to disrupt Republican Donald Trump’s peaceful transfer of power. to Biden.

Rhodess’ lawyer sought to downplay his violent rhetoric in the run-up to Jan. 6, describing it as a discharge and insisting there was no deal or conspiracy. Defense attorney James Lee Bright said Rhodes’ language was intended to persuade Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act for what he considered a stolen election.

Rhodes wasn’t hiding his opinions, he wasn’t hiding any plans, Bright told jurors. He was as open as daylight with every plan of what he asked President Trump to do.

Evidence presented by prosecutors shows Rhodes and his co-defendants discuss the prospect of violence and the need to keep Biden out of the White House in the weeks leading up to January 6, before hiding a cache of weapons called the reaction force. fast to a hotel in Virginia across the Potomac River.

On Jan. 6, oath keepers wearing helmets and other combat gear were seen pushing through pro-Trump crowds there and in the Capitol. Rhodes remained on the outside, like a general watching over his troops on a battlefield, a prosecutor told jurors. After the attack, prosecutors said, Rhodes and other oath keepers celebrated with dinner at a local restaurant.

Defense attorneys have spent weeks hammering at prosecutors the relative lack of evidence that the oath keepers had an explicit plan to attack the Capitol. Rhodes, who is from Texas, testified that he and his supporters were only in Washington to provide security for right-wing figures, including Roger Stone. Those oath keepers who entered the Capitol went rogue and were stupid, he said.

Rhodes testified that the mountain of writing and text messages showing him rallying his band of extremists to prepare for violence and discussing the prospect of a bloody civil war before Jan. 6 was nothing but bombastic talk.

The prosecutor sought to refute suggestions that Rhodes’ rhetoric was merely bluster, telling jurors his messages weren’t ranting and delirious, but were deadly serious.

The way they designated themselves to be above the law is why they are here today, she said. The sense of entitlement that led to frustration followed by rage and then violence that is the story of this conspiracy.

Rhodes’ attorney said his client was back in a hotel room eating chicken wings and watching TV when the first rioters began storming the Capitol. He noted that the Oath Keepers never deployed their quick reaction force arsenal.

Either you’re the Keystone Cops of the insurgents or there’s no insurrection, he told jurors, referring to incompetent cops from silent movies.

Two other defendants testified in the case. Jessica Watkins, of Woodstock, Ohio, echoed that her actions that day were truly stupid, but maintained she was not part of a plan and was carried away by the crowd, which she compared to a crowd gathered in a store for a sale on the popular shopping day known as Black Friday.

Defendant Thomas Caldwell, a Navy veteran from Virginia, played down a chilling piece of evidence: messages he sent while trying to get a boat to transport weapons from Virginia across the Potomac to Washington . He testified that he was never serious about his questions, although he struggled to explain other posts referring to the January 6 violence.

Two other defendants, Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson, both of Florida, did not testify. Meggs’ attorney, Stanley Woodward, argued that there were thousands of people involved and that his client was not among the first to enter the Capitol. Closing statements from defense attorneys are expected to continue on Monday.

The group is the first among hundreds arrested in the deadly Capitol Riot to stand trial for seditious conspiracy, a rare Civil War-era charge that calls for up to 20 years behind bars if convicted. The Justice Department last secured such a conviction in a trial nearly 30 years ago and intends to try two more groups on the charge later this year.

