



Faced with a list of concerns about the Chinese Communist Party’s growing influence abroad, the UK government is aiming for the easiest and least important.

It has promised to ban the Confucius Institutes, 30 Chinese government-sponsored centers spread across Britain that teach Mandarin and are attached to universities. An amendment added to the Higher Education Act would give the Secretary of State the power to terminate university partnerships funded by foreign funds in the UK.

For disclosure, I also received Chinese government funding. After passing the language exam at LSE’s Confucius Institute, I received a Chinese government scholarship to study at Peking University for one year. Exposure to the Chinese economy has proven indispensable to my career as a China Correspondent. We need more people who can talk, write and understand China.

As is often the case with Chinese government initiatives, beneath the surface of the Institute lies a political economy of mediocrity rather than a master plan. Educational institutions have many problems. Due to corruption endemic to public life in China, the quality of education is highly variable. Scholars close to them say contracts are often bestowed on friends and family as a reward. A high-salary overseas package and the opportunity to live in a country that still has a cultural cachet for many in China.

However, we should cherish the fact that Chinese people view British posts as authoritative. Encouraging Britons to go the other way is much more difficult. China has long shown a far greater curiosity about the Western world than we have shown. A taxi driver in Xinjiang once praised me for his views on Boris Johnson. Can a former prime minister point to Xinjiang on a map?

Britain’s lack of capabilities in China is itself a threat to national security. Concentration of power in a small number of Chinese experts means a high risk of en masse capture due to political fads or the influence of the CCP. A low level government and business understanding of how China actually works increases the risk that CCP agents can sell conditioned deals and Westminster delivers the wrong trade and foreign policy.

Every year around 300 undergraduate students leave UK universities with a Chinese degree. Despite China’s growing importance in the world, that number has declined slightly over the past decade. Creating a career path that values ​​language expertise will help. According to The Spectator report, last year only 41 of the 17,000-strong Foreign Ministry spoke Chinese.

Solving the problems presented by the CCP cannot be achieved by avoiding everything related to the CCP. The Puritan secession has resulted in the defunding of Britain’s most important Chinese institution, the British China Centre, to the point of closure as it organizes cross-party exchanges with CCP officials. To understand Beijing’s thinking, we need to talk to China.

The CCP’s main threat to academic freedom is not its identifiable state employees. This includes student volunteers who monitor the political views of their Chinese and Hong Kong colleagues and act according to careerism and convictions.

Confucius Academy teachers will avoid or reiterate the CCP’s stance on sensitive subjects. However, this is not an infringement on academic freedom. It is within their academic freedom to have opinions they like on the merits of China’s one-party system.

We have to trust that students will think for themselves when exposed to such views. It is inevitable that Chinese students will meet supporters of the CCP. After all, if they really want to understand China, they will have to live there someday among the 96% of people who think the CCP is doing a good job.

Instead of passing laws from above, governments can work with universities to pressure Confucius Institutes to work better. Labs should be forced to disclose contracts and financial statements. Universities must work together to maintain the quality of education. And if that is not possible, the institute will have to move off-campus to continue its work with the school, mirroring other government-funded centers such as the Institut Franais.

Most importantly, we need to create better Mandarin Chinese offerings at all stages of education. Working with educational institutions in Taiwan is a good idea, but it is not enough. Instead of banning the institution, Britain should compete with better offers.

