America’s World Cup roster reflects ‘America’s diversity’

DOHA, Qatar Desmond Armstrong, a defender for the USA 1990 World Cup squad, was considering the potential USA roster for this year’s tournament a few weeks ago when it occurred to him that the players blacks would make up around half of the squad and many would likely start in Monday’s opener against Wales.

He started spouting names: Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Antonee Robinson. The list goes on and on.

It’s a far cry from Armstrong’s national team days, when he and defenseman Jimmy Banks were the only black players not just on the roster, but in the elite talent pool.

I would say the biggest contrast then to now is that it was lonely, Armstrong said. It’s not just a guy like me over there, in quotes, carrying the banner of every African-American potential player.

This year’s 26-man squad includes a record 12 black players, an increase of three from 2014, the last time the United States qualified and the same number as the 1994, 98 and 2002 squads. combined. (The rosters were limited to 22 players from 1990 to 1998 and 23 from 2002 to 2018.)

It’s no secret that African Americans lean toward basketball, football, baseball, other sports, McKennie said. In my neighbourhood [in Little Elm, Tex.], you have rarely seen African American children playing football. So now to be able to do what we love, and at the same time impact the game for African Americans, it’s amazing because now they can look at it and say, you know, it can be me and he there’s another sport we can fall in love with.

Nine more black players were in the running for coach Gregg Berhalters’ squad before the November 9 roster was announced. Four players to make the cut are Hispanic, providing the largest delegation of players of color in U.S. World Cup history.

The diversity of this team is America’s diversity, Berhalter said.

Maurice Edu, 2010 World Cup midfielder and now Fox Sports commentator, said he often speaks with friends about the possibility of an all-black starting lineup, which is amazing how far the game went in terms of range.

Edu, who is black, highlighted the importance of black role models who have played in World Cups for the United States. For him, it was Eddie Pope, Earnie Stewart and DaMarcus Beasley, among others. The 2010 and 14 squads had 17 black players combined, including Tim Howard, Oguchi Onyewu and Jozy Altidore.

There’s still more room for growth, but if this team is successful, they just continue this pipeline, Edu said. Seeing players like them, there will be more young black people focused on the game.

Armstrong, 58, was born in Washington but moved to Montgomery County, Maryland as a child and excelled in the sport at Columbia, a Howard County youth football hotbed. When he visited his grandmother in northeast DC, the neighborhood boys would yell at him, Yo, football boy, how’s hockey?

Armstrong said with a laugh, I was always known as Soccer Boy there. The connotation was its a white boys sport.

A messy World Cup brimming with charms and strife is coming to Qatar

The 1990 team was almost exclusively made up of white players in their early to mid-twenties who had passed through traditional developmental circles and played for NCAA programs. The composition of this year’s team is far from it. When fully healthy, the starting midfield three includes all black players: McKennie, Adams and Musah.

McKennie and Adams’ backgrounds include MLS academies in Dallas and New York, respectively. Both skipped college to turn pro.

Musah was born in New York to Ghanaian parents, learned the game in Italy and England and plays for Valencia in the Spanish La Liga. He was eligible to represent four countries.

Florida-born defender Shaq Moore has family roots in Trinidad and Tobago. Greater Dallas midfielder Kellyn Acosta is black, Japanese and Puerto Rican. New York-born winger Tim Weah is the son of a Liberian father (former superstar George Weah) and a Jamaican mother.

USMNT Tim Weah, son of soccer royalty, wins World Cup stage

DeAndre Yedlin, the only current American player with World Cup experience, is a black man with Latvian-Jewish and Native American blood. Ferreira moved to the United States in 2009 when his father David joined FC Dallas and in 2019 he became a US citizen.

Forward Haji Wright, originally from Los Angeles, has Liberian and Ghanaian roots. Robinson and Cameron Carter-Vickers, both defensemen, are from England, sons of black American fathers who played football at Duke and basketball at LSU respectively. (Howard Carter was a first-round pick in 1983.)

Current and former black players attribute increased reach and better access to the game, although the influence of footballers in the United States remains greater in the suburbs than in the cities, where elsewhere in the world the game is thriving. full.

At the Aspen Institutes Project Play Summit in Washington in May, U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Cone said, “A lot of it comes down to how our sport is perceived and how do we get that thought across. from being a rich sport for white kids to a sport that is literally played [everywhere]. As the most diverse country in the world, how can we change this focus to ensure that every child feels welcome in our game?

While the number of black players on the national team has increased, Hispanic representation has stalled, despite Latinos making up nearly 20% of the U.S. population. Soccer is the most popular sport in these communities.

The largest Latino contingent on a U.S. World Cup team was five in 1994. This year included striker Jess Ferreira, striker Gio Reyna and midfielders Luca de la Torre and Cristian Roldan. However, only Roldan, whose parents emigrated from El Salvador and Guatemala, has roots in Central America. (Rolan’s brother, Alex, represents El Salvador.)

In a slight surprise, striker Ricardo Pepi was not chosen for the World Cup squad. A dual national from El Paso, Pepi could have become a hero in the Mexican American community, said ESPN commentator Hrculez Gmez, someone Mexican Americans could relate to.

Gomez, who has Mexican roots and played for the United States at the 2010 World Cup, said not having that is a bitter pill. He also noted that none of the Mexican American players who signed up for Mexico made El Tris’ World Cup squad either.

Socio-economic barriers, agree US officials, have played a large role in the inability to attract young people from some minority families. Berhalter noted progress in building a pipeline to the national team, but also asked, how can we develop [access]reach into underserved communities and provide greater opportunities?

Hall of Famer Armstrong made that effort in the form of a youth program in East Nashville, where kids from countless backgrounds have embraced the game.

We were at the start of involving more underrepresented children in the game and on our way to national youth teams, he said. We won’t see the results for 20 years. When that happens, then it’ll be like, okay, now football has reached every corner, every inch of America.

