UK Weather: Heavy rains hit Scotland, one man swept into river, hundreds others face flood threat | british news





A woman was reportedly swept into the River Don in Aberdeenshire today as heavy rains are expected to wreak more havoc across Scotland and north-east England.

Scottish police said they were called to the river near Monimusk in Aberdeenshire at around 3.05pm on Friday after reports of people in the water were received.

A police investigation is ongoing with the search suspended overnight.

According to reports, the person believed to be a woman appears to have tried to rescue the dog.

Much of Scotland and northeast England has been hit hard by heavy rains over the past few days.

City councils in northeast Scotland are urging residents to protect their property from flooding, with some areas including Stonehaven and Inverurie experiencing power outages.

Rest centers have opened in parts of Aberdeenshire after flood warnings were upgraded to severe.

River levels are expected to rise significantly across eastern Scotland due to continued rain.

‘A month’s worth of rain in some areas’

Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) flood duty manager Vincent Fitzsimons said: “We’ve seen nearly a month’s worth of rain in some areas this week and we’re expecting similar rain on Friday and Saturday in parts of north-east Scotland.”

He added that the worst impacts would occur between early afternoon on Friday and early Saturday morning, with riverside communities in Aberdeenshire and parts of Angus facing the greatest risk.

Sepa has issued seven severe flood warnings and 30 flood warnings for Scotland.

People living and working in the affected areas have been advised to plan and prepare for essential travel only.

Flooding and power outages are expected to disrupt travel on many rail networks in Scotland and North East England.

Travel Breaks and Advice:

National Rail will have speed limits on many routes in Scotland, which means trains may be canceled, delayed, modified or stopped, causing disruptions, at least until lunchtime on Saturday. Due to flooding that blocked lines on Friday, ScotRail on Saturday urged passengers to use an app or social media to check their trips before traveling, with some passengers telling them not to travel. In case of delay, bring warm clothes and plenty of fuel.

There has also been localized flooding in parts of Edinburgh, with photos showing the Crewe Toll roundabout on the west side of the city submerged.

On Friday, a service to the north of Scotland was canceled, leaving hundreds of people stranded at Newcastle Station, creating huge queues for replacement buses and passengers saying they may have to wait up to five hours to board.

Queues for bus services stretched hundreds of meters down the street outside the city center station and spiraled around the inner concourse.

Image: Hundreds of rail passengers lined up outside Newcastle railway station to change buses.

“This can’t happen. I have a medical condition and I can’t wait outside like this,” said a woman heading to Edinburgh.

“It’s just chaos,” said James Brownhill from London. But there’s nothing you can do.

“Looks like I’ll have to stay in Newcastle tonight.”

