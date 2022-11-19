UK National Lottery Winner Allwyn Acquires Rival Camelot





Allwyn, a Czech-based company set to acquire the UK National Lottery, has agreed to acquire current operator Camelot in a deal that will facilitate the transfer of lottery licenses and end legal wrangling over the procurement process.

The deal is expected to close early next year pending approval from the UK’s gambling regulator, the Gambling Commission. According to officials, Alwyn bought Camelot for about $100 million from the Ontario Teachers’ Pensions, which operated the business for 12 years.

Allwyn signed an agreement to operate the next national lottery license in March, becoming the first operator to replace Camelot in the lottery’s 28-year history. However, due to legal challenges filed by Camelot against the Gambling Commission, the takeover process was put on hold and was eventually canceled in September.

Allwyns CEO Robert Chvtal said the acquisition strengthens the transition process and helps Allwyn achieve its vision of a national lottery after months of delays in acquiring the lottery operation.

The Gambling Commission argued in court that a delayed handover could harm funding for a legitimate purpose.

Camelot had planned to seek monetary damages for the way the Gambling Commission handled the bidding process in a high court case scheduled for early next year, but the post-acquisition legal challenge is likely to be withdrawn.

Chvtal said the deal would ensure National Lottery’s successful delivery next year and when Allwyn, Europe’s largest lottery operator, takes over lottery operations in February 2024.

Camelot will continue to operate separately, but most of Camelots 900 employees were already scheduled to move to Allwyn as part of the lottery license transfer.

The lottery is one of the UK government’s most lucrative procurement contracts, and with a 10-year license Allwyn is expected to generate up to $100 billion in revenue. By the end of March, Camelot had sales of $8.1 billion.

Since its inception in 1994, the lottery has generated $46 billion for good causes, including the UK Sports and Arts Council and British Film Institute supporting athletes preparing for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As part of the winning bid, Allwyn, which changed its name from Sazka Group during the bidding process, promised to halve ticket prices by one, doubling what is being generated for a good cause, and investing heavily in new digital products.

In September, Allwyn, owned by Czech billionaire Karel Komlek, canceled plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange through a blank check company run by Gary Cohn due to poor market conditions.

