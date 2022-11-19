Report of second major US Supreme Court leak sparks calls for investigation





WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) – A New York Times report on a former anti-abortion leader’s claim that he was given advance notice of the outcome of a major US Supreme Court case United States in 2014 over contraceptives sparked calls on Saturday for an investigation by a court still reeling from the leak of a landmark ruling on abortion rights.

The Reverend Rob Schenck was quoted by The Times as saying he was told weeks before the 2014 decision was publicly announced shortly after two conservative allies dined at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and his wife.

Alito wrote this majority opinion as well as a recent overturning Roe v. Wade who had legalized abortion nationwide, both of which were victories for the religious right.

Schenck, who ran an evangelical nonprofit in Washington, said in a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts and in interviews with The Times that he was given advance notice of the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, a case involving contraception and religion. rights, according to the newspaper.

Schenck used his knowledge of the decision to prepare a public relations campaign and he also informed the president of the evangelical Christian craft store chain Hobby Lobby that he would win the case, according to The Times.

Alito said in a statement that any allegation that he or his wife disclosed the 2014 ruling was “completely false.”

Neither Schenck nor Chief Justice Roberts immediately responded to requests for comment.

“Today’s well-researched NY Times article strongly suggests that Judge Alito leaked the 2014 Hobby Lobby opinion and describes a far-right donor class conspiracy to influence the judges of the Court supreme,” said U.S. Representative Mondaire Jones, a Democrat from New York. wrote on Twitter. “The House Judiciary Committee needs to investigate this while we still can.”

Brian Fallon, executive director of the progressive judicial group Demand Justice, called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate, saying the Times report was “the latest evidence that Republican justices on the court are little more than politicians in robes.” .

“The first step to healing is admitting you have a problem. At SCOTUS, the problems run deep,” Democratic U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island wrote on Twitter.

YARD UNDER CONTROL

A majority opinion bill to overturn Roe, reversing five decades of abortion rights, was leaked in May, spurring scrutiny of the court’s proceedings at a time when critics accused its conservative majority of politicizing. Polls show that public approval of the court has reached record highs.

Alito had called Roe’s leak, which was confirmed when the decision was announced in June, a “serious betrayal.”

Schenck was quoted by The Times as saying he had worked for years to gain access to court and that in early June 2014 two of his star donors, Ohio couple Donald and Gayle Wright, ate a meal with Judge Alito and his wife, Martha-Ann.

Schenck said he was told by one of the Wrights then that Alito was the author of the Hobby Lobby opinion and would support him, the Times reported. The decision announced three weeks later ruled that forcing family businesses to pay for insurance covering contraception violated their religious freedoms.

In his statement, Alito said: “The allegation that the Wrights were informed of the outcome of the decision in the Hobby Lobby case, or the authorship of the Court’s opinion, by me or my wife is completely fake.”

“My wife and I got to know the Wrights a few years ago because of their strong support for the Supreme Court Historical Society, and since then we’ve had a laid-back, purely social relationship,” Alito said in a statement. .

“I never detected any effort on the part of the Wrights to obtain confidential information or to influence anything I did in an official or private capacity, and I would have strongly objected if they had. do.”

Gayle Wright, in a telephone interview, denied obtaining or passing on any such information, The Times reported.

She could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has been reclassified to add the deleted “a” word to the lede)

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Laura Sanicola; Editing by Daniel Wallis

