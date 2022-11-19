We’re treated like dogs: Tenants in damp British houses are panting | Housing





The past year has been a blur of medications, hospital visits and paramedic calls for Rachael (who doesn’t want her last name used) and her two children. One night my son was unresponsive. He limped out of my arms, she says. To the ambulance he was on the phone crying and saying he had to come quickly.

Rachael and her son had no serious respiratory problems before moving into an apartment in Salford last year. During five hospital visits, doctors warned her that chronic dampness and mold in her home was probably the cause, she says.

The mold has become so bad that she has to clean it with bleach every day, uses several bottles a week, and has to keep the windows in her high-rise apartment open most of the day. She and her 18-month-old son now need intermittent cocktails of steroids and antibiotics to keep living in their apartment.

According to Rachael, response from the housing associations that run the block is virtually non-existent, even when moisture causes structural damage to the windows. We were treated like dogs, she says. But they are still getting their rent every month as if nothing had happened.

It was like a horror movie. Water kept coming out of all the walls. Between 9 am and 9 pm the mold became noticeably worse. Thomas Rogers

Her story bears painful similarities to that of Awaab Ishak, an infant who died of mold exposure in her Rochdale home in 2020, the coroner concluded last week.

Now, two of Britain’s largest organizations representing front-line doctors have warned that mold and dampness are serious threats to people’s health, and BMA told The Observer that social conditions could lead to a spike in respiratory problems and even deaths this winter. He said he was concerned that it might. poor housing.

Dr. Penelope Toff, Chair of BMA’s Public Health Medical Committee, said, “My colleagues deal with the chronic impact of poor housing on people’s health every day.” This should be a real wake-up call. I don’t think so yet.

said one of my colleagues in Rochdale. [the death of Awaab Ishak] It could happen in many other homes in the area.

The Royal College of General Practitioners, an organization representing more than 50,000 UK GPs, agreed with the Observer, saying GPs are already seeing a growing impact of poor housing and a more widespread cost-of-living crisis on the health of vulnerable patients.

Poor housing, including properties riddled with mold and damp, is estimated to cost the NHS $1.4 billion a year.

A 2021 survey by housing charity Shelter found that one in five renters in the UK suffer from a physical illness due to accommodation-related housing issues.

Dario and Leonie Britto.

When Leonie and Dario Brito, 29 and 28, moved into a studio flat in Walthamstow, East London last year, the first thing they noticed was the smell of fish. But they couldn’t figure out what caused it.

A few months later, I lifted the bed and all my belongings under it had mold, says Leonie. Soon it was everywhere: mattresses, walls, clothes, toilets, kitchens, laptops, TVs. When I entered the apartment, it always smelled of mold, even with the windows open. Mold has also spread to spices in kitchen cabinets. Then the breathing problems started.

She said she hadn’t had any problems before, but was gasping for breath at night. Her shortness of breath one night forced her to go to A&E at Whipps Cross Hospital, where the doctor told her she would need an asthma inhaler if she was to continue living in the building. She said the landlord was too expensive to deal with the mold. And that was literally all we got. We sent pictures and never got back, she says. We didn’t want to stay indoors.

A few months later, I lifted the bed and all my belongings had mold. Soon it was everywhere Leonie Brito

According to a report by the Housing Ombudsman in October 2021, in 56% of cases investigated over a two-year period, the landlord either did not do something or did something he should not have done, resulting in moisture and mold in the building.

Thomas Rogers and his wife left their last apartment because they were worried about how the dampness would affect their health. His wife is pregnant, and Rogers has respiratory problems, having spent his childhood in black mold-infested houses.

However, five days after moving into their new home in Bradford, water started seeping through the walls due to a plumbing leak that the rental agent had promised to deal with.

It was like something out of a horror movie. Water kept coming out of all the walls and paint started dripping down the walls, he recalls. The mold started to spread in several rooms and floors. If you wake up at 9 a.m. and see your condition worsen by 9 p.m., Rogers says. The couple were forced to leave their apartment last week out of fear for the health of themselves and their unborn son, and are now homeless and staying in a blast bed with family and friends.

It’s just before Christmas and we have no place to live, says Rogers. All we want is a nest to bring our son into the world.

