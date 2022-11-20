US flies supersonic bombers in response to launch of North Korea’s new ICBM





The US military responded to recent missile launches from North Korea on Saturday by flying two supersonic bombers alongside South Korean and Japanese fighter jets.

North Korea sparked international anger on Friday after testing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and with a range of up to anywhere in the continental United States.

The United States and its regional allies have condemned the move and accused Pyongyang of trying to destabilize the region as it seeks to bolster its nuclear program and gain geopolitical prowess through its military advances.

In this photo provided by the South Korean Defense Ministry, two US Air Force B-1B bombers, top center, South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets and US Air Force F-16 fighter jets, bottom left, fly over the South Korean peninsula during a joint air exercise in South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (South Korean Ministry of Defense via PA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly attended the ICMB launch on Friday with his wife and ‘beloved daughter’, which some saw as a sign of his growing confidence in Pyongyang’s abilities to take on the best armies, such as the United States Armed Forces.

The United States deployed B-1B supersonic bombers in joint exercises over South Korea earlier this month for the first time in five years after North Korea stepped up missile testing and its manifest aggression in the region.

This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says is a test firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 24, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/ Korea News Service via AP, Dossier)

According to a US Air Force statement, the B-1B, which reportedly annoyed Kim over its ability to deliver a massive payload of conventional guided and unguided weapons, was dubbed the “backbone” of the force. American bombardment.

“It can rapidly deliver mass quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time,” the statement said. Adding that its “low radar cross-section” allows the bomber to form “an integrated and robust defense system that supports penetration of hostile airspace”.

In this photo provided by the South Korean Ministry of Defense, a United States Air Force B-1B bomber, sixth from top left, South Korean United States Air Force F-35 fighter jets and US Air Force F-16 fighter jets, left, fly over the South Korean peninsula during a joint air exercise in South Korea, Saturday, November 19, 2022. (South Korean Ministry of Defense via AP)

At Japan’s request, the UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting on Monday regarding North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch.

Although the council’s ability to do anything to punish Pyongyang seems unlikely given China and Russia’s blockade earlier this year over attempts to further sanction North Korea for breaching the U.S. charter. UN by expanding its nuclear and ballistic capabilities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter covering political, US and global news.

