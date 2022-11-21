Here’s how much players from the United States and other countries can earn from the World Cup





Topline

The USA men’s team returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 this week as matches begin in Qatar. Here’s how much US players are expected to earn (spoiler: it only gets really interesting if the team pulls off historic upsets) and how it compares to some other competing countries.

Each member of the American team will leave Qatar at least $206,000 more easily.

FIFA via Getty Images Highlights

Most of the prize money depends on where teams finish the World Cup: FIFA, the event organizer, will distribute $440 million to the 32 national teams, including $9 million each to the 16 teams eliminated in the group stage, $13 million to teams eliminated in the round of 16, followed by increasing amounts culminating in $30 million for the runners-up and $42 million for the winner.

Each national soccer association determines how to distribute this money, but the American payment is already fixed by a collective agreement and part of the money will go to the American women’s team, even if it does not participate in the tournament.

The 23 members of the United States men’s national team will receive a $10,000 stipend for each game in Qatar, while 90% of any FIFA bonuses they earn will be split equally between the 46 members of the men’s and women’s teams. .

That’s a guaranteed salary of $206,000 for each male player if USA retires after their three group stage matches and $822,000 if they win it all.

Given that oddsmakers are giving the United States the 20th best chance of winning the World Cup out of 32 teams, expect the payout to be on the lower end of the spectrum.

South Korea

For comparison, South Korea gave each player a bonus of around $15,000 for making the team and will pay them around $23,000 for every win and around $8,000 for every draw, team spokesman Jay Ahn told Forbes in emailed comments. Players will also receive $76,000 in bonuses for making it past the group stage and $150,000 in bonuses for reaching the quarter-finals, for a total of around $390,000 if the Korean team miraculously wins all of its matches.

Germany

German players will earn bonuses of around $415,000 with a World Cup championship, team spokeswoman Franziska Wlle told Forbes, with a bonus of around $52,000 per player if the Germany qualified for the round of 16.

Denmark

Danish players earn a bonus of $124,000 for making the team and can take home up to $688,000 if the team wins all, according to the Danish Players Association website.

Australia

Australian players receive a roster bonus of around $150,000 and split a 50% share of any other prize money, bringing the total potential compensation to around $680,000, according to a Sydney Morning-Herald report. .

Senegal

Perhaps no compensation will surpass the one-time bonus Senegalese players earned to qualify for the World Cup by winning the Africa Cup of Nations in February. Each player received a cash prize of $87,000 and 700 square meters of land in the country’s capital Dakar and its suburbs.

Key context

US Soccers’ unique compensation structure, allocating part of Qatar’s prize money to its women’s team, comes after the long-running labor dispute over the US men’s team’s higher pay despite the long history of women’s teams to surpass men on the international stage organize. FIFA’s controversial decision to make Qatar the site of the 2022 World Cup a decade ago is believed to have been made after FIFA received bribes from the Qatari government. The decision remains highly controversial, with the disgraced former FIFA chief calling Qatar’s selection a mistake last week. Critics point to the country’s lack of human rights for certain groups, homosexuality is illegal and women need permission from their male guardians to drive or travel abroad, although efforts to boycotting the tournament have not gained much momentum. Qatar spent at least $220 billion on the World Cup, making it by far the most expensive World Cup ever. Thousands of migrant worker deaths are linked to the massive construction undertaken for the tournament.

