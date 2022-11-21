Blame UK energy regulators for passing the cost on to consumers





Citizens Advice, a British consumer group, said energy retailers are making higher margins because industry regulators have shifted some of the risks and costs of business operations to household bills.

Energy regulator Ofgem introduced a series of measures this August that increase allowable profit margins under the energy price cap enacted by the government in 2019 and limit the amount utilities can charge per unit of energy.

According to Citizens Advice, the acceptable profit margin under the price cap nearly tripled from about 24 per customer on average dual-fuel bills last October to 63 the same month this year.

Citizens Advice’s Andy Manning said supplier profit margins were higher than expected. We are concerned that consumers already facing a cost-of-living crisis are being forced to support energy providers.

This action contributed to an 80% increase in the average home price cap to $3,549 per year, effective October 1st. Homes have since been protected by a government bailout energy price guarantee that limits the cost of a typical home to $2,500 through April. 3,000 next year and beyond.

But the guarantee also protects suppliers, Citizens Advice said, because they receive a guaranteed payment above that level included in the wholesale electricity price.

Ofgem made the change to prevent more energy companies from failing after 29 went bankrupt last year. The cost of transferring customers from failing providers to competitors is being spread across the energy bills of every home. In June, the Board of Audit and Inspection said households were already paying an extra $94 a year on energy bills to cover the cost of a bankrupt energy company.

This is especially true after the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility last week revealed that the estimated cost to taxpayers of the failed retail energy supplier Bulb has soared to $6.5 billion, potentially adding more than $200 to household bills from next year. is expected to increase.

Citizens Advice said protections introduced for suppliers in August were already adding to customer costs, with regulators either passing the risk on suppliers to customers or providing separate compensation to businesses, which are paid by households.

Analysts at Investec predicted that the energy price cap would rise to $4,226 from January, even if government price guarantees were still in place.

Investec analyst Martin Young said energy supply has proven to be a riskier business than expected and the industry needs well-capitalized suppliers who can bring innovation to achieve net zero.

Ofgem expressed concern that the profit margins allowed under the price cap were too large and began stakeholder consultations on the matter in August. The current approach could provide disproportionately high returns for energy providers, regulators said.

We are currently considering all representations. We will be announcing legal advice soon.

suggestion

Measures introduced in August to protect suppliers include a decision to allow companies to recover costs of backwardation starting in October, protecting suppliers from significant discrepancies between near-term power and gas prices and futures market prices.

There are also market stabilization mechanisms that reward businesses at consumer costs if they switch suppliers before customers use energy purchased at high wholesale prices.

A price cap is also introduced whereby suppliers pay electrical system operators to balance their systems, with consumers paying the difference.

