US builds ‘air and sea defense’ system in Middle East to deter ‘imminent threats’





MANAMA, Bahrain The United States is bolstering defense infrastructure in the Middle East at a time of tension with Iran, a US official said on Sunday, adding that Tehran had likely abandoned a plan to attack Saudi Arabia due to security cooperation.

Brett McGurk, National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, told the annual Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain that his country is focused on deterring “imminent threats” in the region. energy-rich and conflict-ridden strategy.

“The United States is now actively building and enabling an integrated air and sea defense architecture in this region,” said McGurk, the White House’s top Middle East official.

“Something that has been talked about for a long time is happening, thanks to innovative partnerships and new technologies,” he added without giving further details.

On Saturday, the head of US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, announced at the same conference that a US-led task force would deploy more than 100 unmanned vessels to strategic waters in the Gulf region. here next year to ward off maritime threats.

The announcements came after Israel and the United States accused Iran of launching a drone strike off the coast of Oman last week that hit an oil tanker operated by an Israeli company.

Michael Kurilla, head of US Central Command (left), meets with IDF chief Aviv Kohavi at the Nevatim Air Base in southern Israel, November 15, 2022. (Israel Defense Forces)

The attack, which coincided with heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, was the latest in a series of disruptions in Gulf waters that are a major route for global energy supplies.

McGurk said US forces had “exposed and deterred imminent threats” from Iran, confirming earlier reports that the Islamic Republic was planning an attack on regional rival Saudi Arabia.

“This attack likely did not come about due to the close security cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United States, which is ongoing and continues,” he explained.

Speaking at the same session, Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata described Iran as “Israel’s most significant security threat”.

Israel has pressured the United States and major European powers to drop attempts to renew a 2015 deal with Tehran over its nuclear program.

Negotiations on this agreement are at a standstill.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, evacuees wait under the wing of the C-17 Globemaster lll after arriving at an undisclosed location in the Middle East region Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow, US Air Force via AP)

“Enough of the futile talks in Vienna,” Hulata said, adding that “even the people of Iran are saying enough” as the regime embarks “on a brutal crackdown on its own people.”

He was referring to the two months of nationwide protests that have become the biggest challenge to Iran’s clerical regime since the country’s 1979 Islamic revolution.

