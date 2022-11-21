McCarthy, the top Republican in the US House, plans a special committee on China





WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) – Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Sunday he would form a select committee on China if elected speaker of the house, blaming the Biden administration not to stand up to Beijing.

“China is the No. 1 country when it comes to intellectual property theft,” he told Fox News in an interview.

“We will put an end to this and no longer allow the administration to sit back and let China do what it is doing to America.”

McCarthy also said he would keep his promise to oust a number of Democrats from key House committees, including Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

He said he would also remove Rep. Eric Swalwell from the Intelligence Committee and Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

McCarthy is in the running to become president after his party won a slim majority in the House in midterm elections this month, though he will need to secure enough votes to be officially elected when the new Congress takes office. duties in January.

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters McCarthy won the Republican House leadership election on Tuesday, overcoming a challenge from hardline conservative Rep. Andy Biggs in a vote of 188. against 31 by the caucus.

McCarthy also told Fox News that his party would “stop these police stations in America,” after FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Thursday that the United States is concerned the Chinese government is putting in place unauthorized police stations in US cities.

European human rights organization Safeguard Defenders published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police “service stations” in major cities around the world, including New York.

The report said the stations are part of Beijing’s efforts to pressure Chinese nationals to return to China to face criminal charges as well as to spread the Chinese Communist Party’s influence and propaganda abroad. foreign.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington acknowledged the existence of volunteer-run sites in the United States, but said they were not “police stations”.

The sites “help Chinese nationals who need assistance accessing the online service platform to renew their driver’s license and receive physical exams for this purpose,” an embassy official told Reuters.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Leah Douglas; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Paul Simao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mccarthy-says-he-will-form-select-committee-china-if-elected-speaker-2022-11-20/

