UK Weather: Met Office warns of strong winds and freezing temperatures. | england weather





Britain will face strong winds, plummeting temperatures, icy roads and rain on Monday, forecasters say.

An unseasonably warm fall has so far helped people mitigate rising energy costs, but with sub-zero temperatures expected on Monday, many may face the magnitude of price increases for the first time.

Some areas are expected to be as cold as minus 4 degrees (24.8 F) on Monday morning, with the northeast expected to be the most affected.

Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy for fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, said: So far, milder-than-usual weather has shielded many from skyrocketing bills as homes have not needed to be heated as high or for as long as usual.

However, we know that as temperatures drop, many will start accumulating debt they can’t afford, diverting their energy or disconnecting themselves entirely. This will have a major impact on mental and physical health, especially for people with pre-existing conditions. With 6.7 million UK households living in fuel poverty, it is the start of a grim winter.

A storm warning has been issued for parts of south west England and south Wales from 6am to 6pm Monday. Gusts of 55 to 65 mph on land and 70 to 80 mph at sea are expected.

Bureau of Meteorologist Alex Burkill said the cold weather would bring ice and fog hazards and driving conditions could be challenging.

Burkill said the two areas of low pressure were expected to bring very wet and windy weather. The first starts in the north-west of Northern Ireland and the second in Ireland and south-west of England.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He said the weather was uncertain on Monday but there was a risk of strong winds in coastal areas of Cornwall, Devon and South Wales. He said this could affect travel from regional airports such as Cardiff and Exeter.

No warning has been issued at this time, but Burkill said Monday there could be significant rain in Wales and western Northern Ireland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/nov/20/uk-weather-strong-winds-icy-temperatures The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos