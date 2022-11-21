China agrees to meet US defense secretary for first time since Taiwan crisis





China’s Defense Ministry has agreed to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for the first time since China held unprecedented military drills around Taiwan last month.

China had halted regular military dialogue with the United States after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August. Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe is now due to meet Austin face-to-face as the pair attend a regional security forum in Southeast Asia this week, Reuters reported on Sunday.

A Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson alluded to the meeting in a statement to reporters over the weekend.

“China has a proactive and open attitude to trade with the United States,” spokesman Tan Kefei said when asked if the pair would hold talks.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends a news conference following a Ukrainian Defense Contact Group meeting at the U.S. Army’s Ramstein Air Base September 08, 2022 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. ((Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images))

The Austin meeting comes after President Biden had his first in-person talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month.

US-China tension is at its height over Taiwan, which China has repeatedly threatened to take by force. Taiwan broke away from mainland China in 1949 after Democratic forces lost a civil war to the Chinese Communist Party and fled to the island.

The Biden administration has adopted a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether the United States would intervene militarily if China invaded the island. Biden himself has repeatedly said the United States will, but other members of his administration have repeatedly backtracked on his statements.

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

US-China relations also face challenges on many other fronts. FBI Director Christopher Wray said last week that Chinese hacking groups steal more private and commercial data about Americans than all other countries combined.

“China’s vast hacking program is the largest in the world, and they have stolen more personal and business data from Americans than all other countries combined,” Wray told House Homeland Security Committee lawmakers.

Wray went on to explain the dangers posed by TikTok, a hugely popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance.

FBI Director candidate Christopher Wray testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee July 12, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

While TikTok representatives have insisted that user data is safe, company executives have admitted under oath that the data is accessible from China.

This access is also used frequently, according to a detailed report by BuzzFeed earlier this year. The outlet obtained audio from more than 80 internal meetings at TikTok, showing that US employees were not allowed to access user data and instead relied on Chinese employees to do so.

