UK business leader urges Sunak to seek better EU relations





Rishi Sunak will face pressure from business on Monday to ease Brexit’s economic impact, including opening the door to more immigration to fill a hole in the country’s labor market.

The prime minister, who will deliver a speech on innovation at the CBI employers’ annual meeting in Birmingham, will be urged to improve relations with the EU and put the brakes on the country’s economy.

CBI Secretary-General Tony Dankers urged ministers to allow more immigration and boost trade with the EU, saying it would start a new battle over Europe with hard-line conservative Brexitists.

In a speech Monday attended by Sunak, Danker will tell Brexiters that the best guarantor of Brexit is a growing economy and will urge the prime minister to end the confrontation with Brussels over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Danker will also urge the government to consider fixed-term visas to address the massive labor shortage facing UK businesses.

Sooner or later, he would say, economic migration to areas where people and skills cannot be secured at home. People claim to be against immigration, but immigration has only increased the potential growth of our economy since March.

Danker will use his speech to warn that Britain’s trade-to-GDP ratio was the lowest in the G7. Last week, the Independent Budget Office said Brexit had a significant negative impact on trade.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has said he would like to see most of the trade barriers between the UK and the European Union removed, but declined to say how that could be achieved.

His aides said a deal with the EU could be done within the framework of the existing bare-bones Brexit deal called the Trade Cooperation Agreement (TCA) signed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Danker will suggest that Tory dogma is preventing that agreement. Nevertheless, he would say, we are debating the Northern Ireland Protocol. We still argue about sovereignty. Look around the table. make a deal; Unlock TCA.

The CBI director will also disregard the view that Conservative politicians who blamed Britain’s failure to regulate the EU have led to calls for a bonfire of red tape to repeal the block law.

Instead, he would say that the biggest regulatory barrier facing businesses today is based on UK legislation created by the UK Parliament and administered by UK regulators.

Danker also warned that the UK cannot afford to repeat the low growth and stagnant productivity of the past 15 years, saying businesses want to see strategies that support growth.

On Sunday, Downing Street flatly denied that it was pursuing a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union after claiming that the European Council would undermine British sovereignty and Brexit freedoms.

suggestion

Switzerland pays money into the EU budget and closely aligns with block laws to secure access to a single market, a model Downing Street rejected.

Downing Street said Switzerland was not ready to make any one kind of concession to secure greater access to the single market, including contributing to the EU budget and complying with EU legislation.

Downing Street said this was “clearly untrue”, referring to a Sunday Times report that senior government officials were planning to lead the UK toward a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.

But the Financial Times told officials that Swiss comparisons were made at higher levels of government in regards to efforts to reduce friction on trade.

The Prime Minister has consistently pointed out that Brussels will not allow a single market to cherry-pick, but believes that eventually the UK and EU will see the mutual benefit of lowering trade barriers.

Downing Street said: Brexit would not require a return to freedom of movement, no unnecessary payments to the EU or any re-acceptance of relations with Europe that jeopardize all the benefits of trade deals that can now be concluded around the world. means.

