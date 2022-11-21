The stock market crash is coming in 2023, even if the US economy avoids recession





It doesn’t matter if the US economy goes into recession or not: the stock market for the foreseeable future is royally screwed.

At first glance, the problems facing the market and the economy may seem identical. Both try to cope with excesses, but these excesses are very different.

On the economic side, the United States is experiencing a violent surge in inflation created by the pandemic; pent-up demand has been met with a lack of everything from workers to widgets. Like a swarm of locusts, inflation is eating away at economic growth, driving up prices and wiping out wage increases. But some of the pandemic-related conditions that brought us here, like clogged supply chains, are normalizing. And there is a chance that we can resolve the dislocations of the past two years without sliding into a full-blown recession.

The turbulence in the stock market is different. It’s a fierce decade-long correction on the way down from a super high. We knew the stock market had formed a bubble and was about to burst as interest rates rose. What we didn’t know was how steep the fall would be, the inflation plaguing the economy prompted the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster than Wall Street had expected. This, in turn, has pushed the stock market off such a steep cliff that we still can’t see the bottom.

“It doesn’t matter that it’s technically a recession,” one legendary fund manager told me. “It’s a bear market. We’re sitting in the middle of the innings.”

The economy may not be fucked

The hangover from which the global economy is suffering is now well known. Reviving the economy is like starting an old car that has been left out in the Saskatchewan snow for years. Tangled supply chains, chaotic housing demand, labor shortages and war have driven up inflation around the world. Consumer prices in the United States rose 7.7% in October from a year earlier, lower than the expected rate of 7.9%, suggesting that inflation may have reached a peak and will continue to subside. This is a welcome sign, but still well above the Fed’s 2% target.

The higher inflation rises, the harder it is to get rid of it. So the Fed takes drastic measures to get it out of the system in a few months, it raised its key rate from 0% to 4%. By raising interest rates, the Fed hopes to make it more expensive for individuals and businesses to access loans, which will help slow the flow of money and calm demand for goods like homes, cars and the workers. If the economy slows down, demand will (in theory) match supply and lower inflation. And it’s clear that the Fed and its Chairman, Jerome Powell, are determined to do whatever it takes to bring inflation down by 2%.

How can I know? Because Powell tells me every chance he has. In fact, he has explicitly said that he would rather raise rates too high and risk a recession than cut them too soon and see inflation hold.

“If we were to tighten too much, then we could use our tools strongly to support the economy whereas if we do not control inflation because we do not tighten enough, we are now in a situation where inflation will increase. root,” he explained. “We want to be sure we don’t make the mistake of not tightening enough or easing the policy too soon.”

Despite this harsh rhetoric, there are signs that the economy may be able to survive this onslaught of inflation and the Fed’s tough medicine. Job growth still strong: The United States added 261,000 jobs in October, beating analysts’ estimates of 200,000. Average hourly earnings rose 4.7%, down from a rise 5% in August, but still solid. Consumer spending has held up and many businesses are expecting a strong holiday shopping season. On the inflation side, the supply chain issues that are driving up prices appear to be easing and sky-high apartment and house rents are starting to come down. In a note to clients, Goldman Sachs analysts said private sector finances were healthier “than on the eve of any U.S. recession since the 1950s,” adding that this strength is “helping to increase the odds of a a soft landing”.

but the stock market is definitely

While you can kind of squint and see how the economy might come out unscathed, the same cannot be said for the stock market. That’s because the stock market isn’t trying to shake off a few years of excess; he may in fact have developed a subsequent case of gout.

It all goes back to the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates at 0% after the 2008 financial crisis. The crash left us with no demand, no appetite for risk, and inflation that was too low instead of being too high. So the Fed decided to do everything it could to get investors and companies to take more risk, to spend more, to try to grow the economy. And it may have worked too well. The stock market got so hot that Wall Street coined the term TINA: “There is no alternative.” You had to be in stocks, especially tech stocks, because they were the fastest growing. Since interest rates were so low, companies that weren’t making money could simply borrow to keep the lights on. Since stocks only rose, investors were willing to wait for companies to make profits as long as they could show growth. Nowhere was this business model more rigorous than in Silicon Valley. From Uber to DoorDash to Carvana, businesses that didn’t make money could not only survive, but thrive. That’s how you get a market where a passionate, smiling young man named Adam Neumann can fly a $47 billion company up a mountain. That’s how you get a market where Tesla becomes the most valuable automaker in the world despite selling less than a million cars a year.

In 2018, Wall Street got a glimpse of just how ugly this bubble would look once it burst in earnest. An attempt to gradually raise interest rates caused a systematic implosion of these supercharged stocks. The economy was strong enough to withstand the increases, unemployment was historically low and inflation was under control, but the stock market had its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis. So the Fed pulled back. After 10 years of zero rate policy, it was clear that the stock market was built on sand.

2020 was supposed to be a time for the stock market to learn to live with slightly higher interest rates in an otherwise healthy economy. But the pandemic has trampled on all of that. To support the economy through shutdowns, the Fed has returned to its post-2008 playbook. That meant the stock market was back to enjoying the conditions that had driven it higher for more than a decade, only crazier. This time, retail investors joined in the fun in droves, opening Robinhood accounts and buying up all sorts of dumb companies, blowing the bubble even bigger and dumber than before. From the market’s darkest point of the pandemic in March 2020 to the peak of the rally in December 2021, the S&P 500 returned 107%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq returned 130%.

That brings us to this year. Just like in 2018, once the Fed started raising rates, the stock market fell, but this time even harder.

The S&P 500 has fallen 17% since rates started to rise. The Nasdaq is down 29%. Even a recent improvement is what Wall Street conventionally views as a bear market, and it barely dented the market’s gains as everyone traded like a bunch of drunken sailors on shore leave. . A few weeks ago, Justin Simon, the founder of the investment company Jasper Capital, explained to me that for the market to return to pre-COVID levels (still bubbly) it would have to continue to fall by 30% at 40%. We could go lower than that, and it could take years to do so. The timing is unclear as it is a bear market and it is not on our schedule, but it’s safe to say things are going to be ugly for next year, if not longer.

The descent will be a horrible process for traders. Bear markets move in spurts in death falls and heartbreaking rallies. Be skeptical. The Wall Street hype machine will come up with a myriad of silly reasons why relief is imminent, but it’s not. If you don’t recognize the bear market for what it is, you will misunderstand every new low in the market. This can be difficult to do at the time. Hindsight is always 20/20. What will seem obvious two years from now may be hard to accept right now.

“These rallies will be viewed as opportunities for relief,” the legendary fund manager told me. “But what they really do is suck people in.”

Errors and fairy tales

Every few weeks, and without any real proof, Wall Street will try to convince you (and itself) that Powell is losing his temper that the bear market is ending. Ignore all of this. Even if he slows the pace of Fed rate hikes, Powell won’t stop climbing, as the health of the economy hangs in the balance. Stocks can (and will) go to hell.

In 2018, small increases made the stock market wobble because it was in a bubble. The only difference now is that the bubble is bigger and thanks to inflation the rises are bigger, meaning the fall is even steeper than it would have been before.

But these are just stock prices. They don’t tell the whole story of what’s happening in the US economy, or even in corporate America. FactSet predicted the S&P 500 would see a decline in year-over-year earnings this quarter. This is bad for stocks, because companies need economic activity to make profits. But the slowdown comes after the best year for corporate profits since 1950, when “Howdy Doody” and “The Lone Ranger” were on TV. Businesses have a cushion, though they won’t do as well as last year, when we were spending money like a bunch of 14-year-olds who just brought all their babysitting money to Claire’s in their local mall. It is possible that layoffs will be limited to only the most dynamic companies.

Whether the economy will be able to handle more rate hikes without slowing into a recession is an open question that the stock market cannot answer. All stocks can do is fall dramatically, which didn’t take quarters, or years, but more than a decade. All we can do is get out of the way.

Linette Lopez is a senior correspondent at Insider.

