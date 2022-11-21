Pope: Christ the King shows us the embrace of God, calls us to action





Pope Francis presides over Mass at the Cathedral of Asti in northern Italy and marking the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, recalls God’s loving embrace on the cross and the call to live an active faith, at the service of God and neighbour, and not remain spectators.

By Thaddeus Jones

Presiding over Mass at the Cathedral of Asti in the Piedmont region of Italy, Pope Francis recalled in his homily how from this region his father left Italy and emigrated to Argentina. Pope Francis arrived in Asti on Saturday morning for a private visit with members of his own family still living there, including two elderly cousins. He noted how this visit offered him a time to “rediscover and savor my roots”.

At the start of his homily, the pope noted that he had just instituted a seminarian as an acolyte as part of his journey to the priesthood. Looking at today’s Gospel on this Solemnity of Christ the King, the Pope said that we also go back to the roots of our faith on this day, when we look at Jesus, the Crucified, who by his death has given us gave eternal life. The sign above the cross, “This is the King of the Jews”, overturns the human idea of ​​a king, for we imagine the majesty and power that comes with kingship, whereas here we see the Lord who “appears as a slave executed by those in power.”

Clothed only in nails and thorns, stripped of everything and yet rich in love, from his throne on the cross, he no longer teaches the crowds by his words; He no longer raises his hands as a teacher. He does more: not pointing the finger at anyone, He opens his arms to everyone. This is how our king shows himself: with open arms, a brasa aduerte.

God embrace each of us

Yet “he is our king, the king of the universe, for he has traveled to the furthest reaches of our human experience, entered the black hole of hate and abandonment, in order to bring light to every life and to embrace every reality,” the Pope stressed, adding that the Lord gave himself totally, offering his life in service, showing God’s loving closeness to each one of us. “It is the king we acclaim,” he added, and it would be good for us to ask ourselves if the Lord, king of the universe is also king of our own lives.

It is only by coming into His embrace that we understand: we realize that God has gone to this extreme, to the paradox of the Cross, to embrace each one of us, no matter how far apart we are. separates from Him: He embraces our death, our pain, our poverty, our weakness.

Accept the love of God

Looking at Jesus crucified, we must see that his open arms are his loving embrace for all of us, regardless of our status, history or failures, and the open invitation at all times for us to accept that love and to have our lives transformed.

He gives you a chance to reign in this life, if only you surrender to his gentle love which proposes but does not impose, a love which always forgives you, which always puts you back on your feet, which always gives you back your royal dignity.

By accepting God’s love, we can be freed from our bondage to selfishness, sin and the anxieties that engulf our lives, the pope said, like the good thief executed beside the Lord who accepted his love, asking that he be remembered and that the Lord assure him, Today you will be with Me in paradise. This is also what the Lord wishes for us, the Pope said, and in doing so, “we realize that ours is not an ‘unknown God’, high in the heavens, powerful and distant, but rather a close, tender and compassionate God, whose open arms console and caress us. He’s our king!”

Bystanders versus those who get involved

The Pope said that we are faced with two paths, one of being spectators, spectators like the many witnesses of Jesus on the cross who have just observed him, some with sorrow, others with judgment or indifference, as we read in the Gospel with the varying reactions of the leaders of the people, the soldiers and one of the criminals crucified next to the Lord who mocked him saying “Run away!”

The other way, the Pope explained, calls us not to remain spectators, but to get involved, to take the path of good. The pope recalled how the good thief made this choice when he turned to the Lord and called him by his name: “Jesus, remember me”.

Thus, a criminal becomes the first saint: he approaches Jesus for a moment and the Lord keeps him at his side forever. The Gospel speaks of the good thief for our benefit: to invite us to overcome evil by refusing to remain spectators.

path of kindness

We can start simply by “calling on God by name,” the pope said, just like the good thief, who recognized his faults and turned to the Lord with trust and confidence. “Do we have the same confidence? asked the pope. Do we come to the Lord from the depths of our hearts with all honesty and transparency? By fully granting our openness and our trust in the Lord, we are able to come out of ourselves and remember our brothers and sisters, to help them open up to “the embrace of our king”, because “we we’re not just in this world to save ourselves.”

Roll up our sleeves

In conclusion, the Pope recalled how the Lord of the Cross looks at us with open arms, inviting us to welcome his boundless love and, in doing so, to share it with others and not to remain spectators in the face of those who suffer.

Today, as Jesus, naked on the Cross, unveils God and destroys every false image of his kingship, let us look to him and thus find the courage to look at ourselves, to follow the path of trusting trust and intercession, and to make servants of ourselves, to reign with Him.

Full video of Mass and Angelus in Asti

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2022-11/pope-christ-the-king-embraces-us-calls-us-to-action.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos