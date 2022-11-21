Chinese, US officials to attend Southeast Asia defense meeting





The defense chiefs of rival powers China and the United States will both attend the expanded meeting of Southeast Asian security ministers in Cambodia next week, opening up the possibility that the two will have face-to-face discussions.

China’s Defense Ministry said Gen. Wei Fenghe will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus from Sunday to Thursday.

The Department of Defense said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will also participate in next steps in Canada and Indonesia.

The two officials plan to meet participants on the sidelines of the main gathering of ministers from the 10-nation organization known as ASEAN.

Although no official bilateral meeting has been announced, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Tan Kefei appeared to hold the possibility open in a statement on Sunday.

China has a positive and open attitude towards exchanges with the United States during the ASEAN-Plus meeting period, and relevant departments of the two countries maintain communication and coordination in this regard, Tan said. .

Their two countries are the main rivals for influence in the region, where China is seeking to appease disputes over its determination to assert its claim to the South China Sea, including through the construction of artificial islands equipped with airstrips. and other infrastructure.

The two countries are also at odds over Russia, which China has refused to condemn or sanction for its invasion of Ukraine, and the status of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory and threatens to attack.

China’s Defense Ministry said Wei would address the assembly and meet with heads of other delegations to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of regional and international concern.

He said he would also speak with civilian and military leaders from close Chinese ally Cambodia, with whom he is working on expanding a port facility that could give him a presence in the Gulf of Thailand.

China and four ASEAN members share overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea, home to vital shipping lanes, as well as abundant fish stocks and underwater mineral resources. China and ASEAN have made little progress in finalizing a code of conduct to avoid conflict in the region.

While China’s capabilities are growing rapidly, the United States remains the region’s dominant military power, and while it does not take an official position on sovereignty issues, it has refused to recognize China’s general claims. . The US Navy routinely sails past Chinese-controlled islands in what it calls freedom of navigation operations, prompting a furious response from Beijing.

The United States also has a security alliance with the Philippines and strong relations with other ASEAN members, with the exception of Myanmar, where the military has launched a brutal crackdown since seizing power last week. last year.

The US Department of Defense said Austin would hold informal multilateral engagement “with ASEAN counterparts and meet with officials from Cambodia and partner nations” to bring greater stability, transparency and openness to the Indo- peaceful”.

At a previous defense forum attended by U.S. and Chinese ministers in June in Singapore, Austin gave a speech saying China’s steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan threatened to undermine the security and prosperity of the region.

Wei said at the same conference that the United States was trying to turn Southeast Asian countries against Beijing and seek to advance its own interests under the guise of multilateralism.

