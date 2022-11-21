The US Navy is about to pack a dozen hypersonic missiles each into its new stealth destroyers





From left to right, the Chilean Navy frigate CNS ‘Almirante Lynch.’ Indian Navy guided missile frigate INS ‘Satpura’ and ‘Zumwalt’ class destroyer USS ‘Michael Monsoor’ sail in formation.

US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elisha Smith

The US Navy plans to install its new hypersonic land attack missiles on the first warship to receive the missiles from the stealth destroyer USS Zumwaltin 2025.

And in the years that followed, the Navy was able to arm up to 23 ships, all three Zumwalts, as well as 20 late-block Virginia-class attack submarines with the Conventional Prompt Strike missile.

The eight-ton, three-foot-diameter CPS missile can travel more than 1,700 miles at five times the speed of sound or faster. The exact specifications are classified.

The speed and range of the missiles make them a key weapon for the Navy as the service prepares for a possible war with Chinese forces in the western Pacific Ocean.

After decades of relentless modernization, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army is now capable of threatening enemy warships up to 3,000 miles from the Chinese mainland and island outposts. US naval commanders know they need more and better long-range missiles in order to mitigate, if not eliminate, China’s long-range missile risk.

Of course, greater reach is meaningless without greater targeting.

The US Department of Defense has been developing hypersonic missiles, i.e. maneuverable missiles capable of at least Mach 5, since the early 2000s. The CPS and its terrestrial cousin, the long-range hypersonic weapon of the U.S. Army, are on track to be the first operational munitions to emerge from this two-decade effort. Extremely accurate, ultra-fast, maneuverable and survivable, hypersonics can strike anywhere in the world in minutes, the military said.

For 2023, the Pentagon has asked lawmakers for $4.7 billion for hypersonic weapons development, up from $3.8 billion the year before. In late October, the Navy fired a pair of hypersonic sounding rockets at its test range in New Mexico. Sounding rockets, although not as large as the CPS missile, include some of the same electronic components. Testing the sounding rockets is a step towards testing the full CPS system.

The CPS ammunition consists of three stages: two rocket boosters and, above them, a so-called Common Hypersonic Glide Body. The wedge-shaped CHGB separates from the boosters in midair and, as its name suggests, glides at Mach 5 or faster towards its target. The Pentagon remains vague on the type of guidance and payload included in the glider body.

Early on, the Navy planned to arm some of its approximately 60 attack and guided missile submarines with hypersonic missiles. The Zumwalts are a more recent addition to the project. The Navy originally designed the 600ft destroyers as near-shore land attack specialists.

But a few years ago, fleet leaders decided they couldn’t afford the $1 million per shell cost for Zumwalt’s custom-designed 155-millimeter guns. Without ammunition for their guns, the $5 billion destroyers were ships without a mission. Then, in 2017, the Navy decided to switch the San Diego-based Zumwalts to deep-sea missions.

Armed with SM-6 multi-role missiles, the destroyers would hunt down enemy ships. Adding tubes for CPS missiles would also give giant surface fighters a long range ground attack capability.

It took years to complete the design work required to remove the twin Zumwalt gun mounts and replace them with four vertical missile tubes, each 87 inches in diameter.

The plan, right now, is to cut into the Zumwalts Bridge starting in 2025. We need to get these large diameter tubes in there and then finish the job of integrating it into the combat system, Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe, the chief of the navy’s strategic systems programs, told reporters at a symposium in early November.

The sister ships USS Michael Monsoor and the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson would undergo modifications after Zumwalt. Around the same time, the first of 10 new Block V Virginias should be commissioned. Block V and the five Block VI and Block VII boats under contract or planned will launch CPS missiles from their own 87-inch tubes: four tubes and 12 missiles per boat.

If all goes well, the Navy could deploy a dozen ships with a combined 144 CPS missiles by 2030, and another 11 ships with an additional 132 CPS missiles five years later.

Departing from San Diego, Hawaii, Guam and Japan, the hypersonic missile gunners would sail along the outer edge of the PLA Rocket Forces Sea Interdiction Zone, firing Mach-5 missiles at positions of command, air bases, ports, missile launchers and Chinese supplies. dumps.

A dozen missiles per ship isn’t much, so the gunners of Zumwalt and Virginia would have to return to port to reload. Sail, shoot, return to port, repeat. The need for frequent reloads is a possible weakness in the hypersonic strike complex the Navy is building.

Range could be another weakness. The Navy won’t say exactly how far a CPS missile can reach, but it appears to be well within the estimated 3,000-mile maximum range of the PLARF’s best anti-ship ballistic missile, the DF-26B.

That’s no problem for the Virginias, of course. Submarines will fire their CPS underwater. But for the Zumwalts, the mismatch between their hypersonic missiles and PLARF anti-ship rockets poses a dilemma. Even with their new super-fast, long-range missiles, the Zumwalts will have to get close to the range of Chinese missiles before they can attack.

Of course, a missile, be it a Chinese anti-ship rocket or a US hypersonic land attack hover body, is only as good as its supporting targeting. Just because a DF-26B can fly 3,000 miles doesn’t mean it can reliably hit a moving ship at that extreme range.

Similarly, the high speed and long range of a CPS means very little if the crew of a Zumwalt or a Virginia cannot aim them. The US Navy and Chinese rockets are racing to develop missiles with ever-longer ranges. But the real winner could be the service with better intelligence.

