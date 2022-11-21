Rishi Sunak is caught up in a new Brexit row on a Swiss-style EU deal.





Rishi Sunak argued that the Swiss-style Brexit deal with the EU was off the table as it moved to quell backlash among Conservative MPs.

Source No. 10 rejected suggestions from senior government figures that a bespoke Swiss-style trade deal could be pursued with the EU was patently untrue, potentially forcing the UK to follow the bloc’s rules and regulations.

The claim drew backlash from key Brexit MPs who warned over the weekend that it would be a betrayal of the freedoms won in the 2016 referendum. At least one contacted number 10 to reassure them.

The ‘Swiss Model’ allows Switzerland to be outside the EU but still have access to a single market by matching EU rules and regulations. According to the Sunday Times, senior government sources argued the move could happen over the next decade as the government looks to close ties with the EU that avoid current trade barriers.

However, a government source said: around the world.

This means that Prime Minister Sunak will address Monday at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), where he is expected to lay out key economic principles that will govern the premiership. One is to highlight the need to promote research, development and innovation.

Growing Conservative Backlash to the Autumn Statement

The prime minister also faces a two-day parliamentary debate over the autumn statement, with Conservative MPs warning of growing grassroots Conservative backlash.

“I think there is a lot of reticence among our members in accepting the autumn statement,” said one influential Conservative Party member. “Obviously not conservative.”

Another Conservative MP said: “As we enter a recession, raising taxes further will stifle all they want.”

On Sunday, Health Secretary Steve Barclay, a former Brexit minister, said he did not approve of and did not support the idea of ​​a Swiss-style deal. I want to maximize the opportunities Brexit offers,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday program.

‘The right Swiss model for us to move forward’

Former cabinet secretary Liam Fox told The Telegraph that while there have always been some senior ministers who favored a post-Brexit Swiss solution, he was relieved that the government was clearly against it, warning that such debates were a distraction sought by ministers. to stabilize the economy.

Only a complete madman would suggest reopening this debate in the present Conservative Party. Under the Prime Minister, the government has made it very clear that we have a Brexit solution and have no intention of reopening.

But Sir Price, who served as trade secretary ahead of Brexit, said a Swiss-style deal with the European Union would be the right way for us to move forward. He urged the government to adopt a pragmatic approach to building good relations with the EU.

I always thought that the Swiss model was the right way for us to go if we didn’t rejoin the EU or become members of the EEA, which meant we would have to re-adopt all EU laws. Forward, he told Radio 4’s The World This Weekend.

Last week, Jeremy Hunt said he had great confidence that most trade barriers with the EU would be removed in the move towards closer economic ties in the coming years.

However, he has made it clear that he will not see the UK join the EU single market, and it is understood that he has explicitly rejected any agreements related to conforming to or adopting EU law.

CBI’s secretary-general, Tony Danker, is calling on ministers to urge ministers to end the unresolved dispute with the European Union over the Brexit debate, particularly over the Northern Ireland Protocol, and to address labor shortages to spur growth through immigration. I will use conference. .

Still we are debating the Northern Ireland Protocol. We still argue about sovereignty. Browse tables, make deals, and sign trade and cooperation agreements. I told Brexiters that Brexit’s best guarantor is a growing economy.

“Soon, let’s do economic migration to areas where people and technology cannot be obtained from home. In return, let’s make that visa a fixed term.”

