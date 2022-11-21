US Vice President Harris to Affirm Defense Commitment to Philippines





MANILA, Nov 21 (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will reaffirm U.S. commitments to the defense of the Philippines when she meets President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila on Monday, a senior administration official said. American.

Harris, whose three-day trip to the Philippines includes a stopover on the South China Sea’s Palawan islands, will also reaffirm Washington’s support for a 2016 international tribunal ruling that struck down China’s sweeping claim. on the disputed waterway.

“The vice president will underscore our commitment to upholding international rules and norms because we recognize the impact this has on the lives and livelihoods of the Philippines,” the US official said.

Beijing claims some territory in the waters off Palawan and much of the South China Sea, citing China’s own historical maps. The 2016 ruling by an arbitral tribunal in The Hague, however, said China’s claims had no legal basis, handing Manila a victory.

But the Philippines has been unable to enforce the ruling and has since filed hundreds of protests against what it calls encroachment and harassment by China’s coastguard and its vast fishing fleet.

Harris’ visit would be the highest-level trip to the Philippines for a Biden administration official and marks a sharp turnaround in relations, which were strained by former President Rodrigo Duterte’s animosity toward Washington and his embrace. from Beijing.

“The vice president will tell President Marcos that we are delighted to see our security ties in such a strong position,” the US official said.

Washington and the Philippines moved forward with an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) that dates back to the Obama administration and languished under Duterte.

EDCA allows the United States to maintain a military, but not permanent, presence in its former colony through the rotation of ships and aircraft for humanitarian and maritime security operations at mutually agreed-upon Philippine bases. .

The United States has offered to add more EDCA sites to the current five sites “to deepen our work together,” the US official said, adding that Washington has allocated $82 million to complete 21 projects at the existing five sites.

Last week, Philippine military leader Bartolome Bacarro said the United States had offered to include five additional bases in the EDCA, including one in Palawan.

Harris is scheduled to meet with Coast Guard officials on Tuesday and visit a Coast Guard vessel in Palawan and talk about the “principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of navigation,” the US official said.

In addition to security cooperation, the visit aims to strengthen Washington’s partnership with the Philippines on a range of issues, including climate action, nuclear cooperation and food security, digital economy, and health and maritime cooperation. , the official said.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Paul Simao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

