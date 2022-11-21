Phil Spencer shares the cheapest places to buy a house in the UK right now – higher savings





According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), house prices are expected to decline across the UK over the next two years, but the average property value in the UK is £294,559. For many people, rising costs of living and interest rates mean that the likelihood of owning a home is diminishing. In an interview with Move iQ, Phil Spencer shares 10 of the cheapest places to buy a house in the UK.

Phil said: Let’s break down the neighborhoods and zip codes where you can buy the cheapest house.”

So where is the cheapest place to buy a house? Here are the cheapest places to buy a home for sale in the UK, based on postcode and average property price.

1. Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, £54,978

Located on the south bank of Middlesbrough’s River Tees, more than 20 minutes from the coast, countryside or city “It’s also a great place to buy a home without breaking the bank,” said Phil.

What are the cheapest places to stay in the UK in 2022? In Middlesbrough, the median house price is £54,978, making it the top affordable option. TS1 is the zip code for Middlesbrough. TS3 postcode is another postcode in the top 10 most affordable areas in the UK, with an average house price of £80,958.

Read more: Where to buy a home for less than £250,000 and pay no stamp duty

2. Bradford, West Yorkshire, £58,673

In the BD1 postcode, home hunters can buy properties for less than £60,000. Bradford is located in the foothills of the beautiful Pennines and is popular with first-time buyers, renters and those looking to climb the real estate ladder.

“Bradford is mostly made up of Victorian architecture, so if you like period homes, you’re in luck,” the real estate expert noted.

3. Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, 65,478

Sunderland has a gorgeous coastline and a bustling downtown, depending on which side of the River Wear you are on. The SR1 postcode ranks third on this list, priced at around £65,478 if you buy the property.

“Green outdoor spaces now form an important criterion for the best places to buy a home, so Sunderland has a lot to brag about,” said Phil.

DON’T MISS washing machine seal ‘Twinkle’ 4p Please leave it as a kitchen item [TIPS]Alan Titchmarsh shares some of his favorite winter plants to enhance your garden. [INSIGHT]The ideal heating temperature to ‘avoid’ condensation on windows [COMMENT]

4. North East Lincolnshire, Grimsby, £71,105

Grimsby appears twice in our “Cheapest Places” countdown, with an average house price of £71,105 in the DN31 postcode. On the other hand, property in the DN32 postcode costs around £97,652.

This port city also boasts charm and heritage, with a rich fishing and trawling history, just waiting to be discovered.

5. Shildon, County Durham, £73,637

According to real estate experts, Shildon’s DL4 postcode is “one of the cheapest places to buy property in the UK”.

The city is also ideal for those looking for a quieter location with easy access to the city. It’s truly the best of both worlds, populated by friendly locals.

READ MORE: The Quiet Life of Gloria Hunniford, a Loose Woman in Stately Kent Town

6. Peter Lee, County Durham, £85,274

Are you looking for savings for your home deposit? Certain parts of the UK will have it much easier than others, and Peterlee is no exception. Especially the SR8 zip code. Peterlee is also affectionately known by locals as “Mexico City” because of its architecture.

7. Stanley, County Durham, £91,391

Also in Durham County is Stanley, which has an average asking price of less than £100,000. This former coal-mining town is a short drive from Newcastle and Durham, popular with singles, families and couples.

8. Lancashire, northwest England, £91,516

Are you looking for an affordable rural area? Lancashire’s BB11 postcode is another affordable hotspot for UK housing.

Lancashire is a beautiful place popular with tourists and locals alike, built on its medieval and industrial heritage. Close to Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool, it’s also a great place for commuters.

9. Liverpool, Merseyside, £91,793

Both Liverpool’s L20 and L5 postcodes are included on this list, demonstrating that Liverpool is more famous than its football club and is the birthplace of The Beatles. It is very culturally diverse and offers something for everyone who is there to live, work or play.

“While property in this city is hot, you can still find many homes well below average UK asking prices,” argued Phil.

10. Cayley, West Yorkshire, 91,833

The average house price in Keighley’s BD21 zip code of just over £90,000 makes it a great place for first-time buyers and other buyers alike.

This Yorkshire village in the city of Bradford is home to a beautifully restored steam railway and boasts incredibly charming countryside.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/property/1699037/phil-spencer-cheapest-places-buy-house-uk-full-list The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos