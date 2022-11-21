North Korea calls UN Guterres a ‘US puppet’ after launch





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) North Korea’s foreign minister called UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a puppet of the United States as she criticized the UN chief for his to be attached to the United States’ condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier issued a statement strongly condemning North Korea’s launch of the ICBM on Friday and reiterating his call on the North to immediately refrain from any further provocative actions. Guterress’ statement came after the United States and other countries issued similar criticisms of the Norths ICBM test which showed potential to strike anywhere in the continental United States.

I often mistake the UN secretary general for a member of the US White House or its State Department, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by state media. I express my deep regret that the Secretary-General of the United Nations has adopted a very deplorable attitude, unaware of the purpose and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and of his own mission which is to maintain impartiality, objectivity and fairness in all matters.

Choe accused Guterres of neglecting the United States and its allies by submitting Norths’ ICBM test to the UN Security Council, saying it clearly proves he is a puppet of the United States.

The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday morning on North Korea’s ICBM launch at Japan’s request. But it is unclear whether he can impose new economic sanctions on North Korea because China and Russia, two of the council members with veto power, have opposed previous states measures. United States and its allies to toughen sanctions against the North for its earlier banned ballistic missile tests. This year.

On Sunday, top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies issued a joint statement calling for strong action by the UN Security Council in response to North Korea’s missile launch. (North Korea) actions require a united and robust response from the international community, including the need for significant further action by the UN Security Council, the foreign ministers’ statement said. of the Group of Seven Nations Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and United States.

Friday’s launch of the ICBM was the latest in a torrid round of missile tests underway in North Korea that experts say is aimed at bolstering its nuclear capability and increasing its influence in future diplomacy.

North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch of its Hwasong-17 missile on Friday and called it another reliable weapon and maximum capability to contain US military threats. Some experts say the Hwasong-17 is still under development, but is the North’s longest-range missile and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat US missile defense systems. .

North Korea has argued that its testing activities are a warning to the United States and South Korea about their series of military exercises that the North sees as a rehearsal for an invasion. Washington and Seoul have maintained that their drills were defensive in nature.

In his statement Monday, Choe again defended his country’s missile tests, calling them a legitimate and just exercise of the right to self-defense against provocative nuclear war rehearsals by the United States and its allies. She told me that was most astonishing and deplorable, because Guterres was still blaming North Korea for a recent spike in tensions on the Korean Peninsula, not the United States.

A day before his country’s ICBM test, Choe threatened to launch fiercer military responses to moves by the United States to bolster its security commitment to South Korea and Japan.

