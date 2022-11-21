As UK voters cool down on Brexit, Britain softens mood towards EU.





London

The British government denied reports on Sunday that it was seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay told Sky News that he “doesn’t recognize” the Sunday Times report, insisting that the UK has still decided to “use the Brexit freedoms we have” to deviate from EU rules in key areas.

Switzerland has close economic ties with the 27-nation EU in exchange for accepting the rules of the bloc and paying money into the vault.

The UK government said: “Brexit means we will never again have to accept a return to freedom of movement, unnecessary payments to the European Union or any relationship with Europe that jeopardizes the full benefit of any trade deal we can now enter into. “he said. world.”

But despite the denials, the new Conservative government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to restore ties with the EU, acknowledging that Brexit has caused economic costs to Britain. Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt last week expressed optimism that trade barriers between the UK and the European Union will be removed in the coming years.

The change comes as public opposition to the tough form of Brexit pursued by successive Conservative governments has grown since British voters voted for Brexit in a 2016 referendum with a 52%-48% vote.

Now, according to poll expert John Curtice, 57% of people will rejoin the block and 43% will leave.

When the UK negotiated a divorce from the EU, the Conservative governments led by Prime Minister Theresa May and Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out remaining in the EU’s single borderless market or customs union without tariffs. Politicians who wanted closer ties were ignored or pushed aside.

The divorce agreement signed by both parties in 2020 has brought customs inspections and other border hurdles for goods, passport checks and other headaches for travelers. Britons will no longer be able to live and work freely across Europe, and EU citizens will not be able to move freely into the UK.

The UK government’s fiscal oversight body, the Office for Budget Responsibility, said last week that leaving the EU had “significantly adversely affected UK trade”.

But only recently have members of the government started acknowledging the downside of Brexit. Hunt, who last week announced a £55 billion ($65 billion) tax hike and spending cut package to help boost an economy battered by soaring inflation, said Brexit created “trade barriers” with Britain’s closest neighbors. Admit it.

“Free trade with our neighbors is very beneficial to growth,” he told the BBC, predicting that “the vast majority” of barriers will be removed, even if it will take years.

Any move to rebuild ties with the EU will face opposition from the Conservative Party’s staunch Eurosceptic wing. Even the opposition Labor Party is reluctant to reopen the debate that is splitting the country in half and poisoning politics, saying it will not rejoin the bloc or the single market of the EU if it comes to power after the next election.

Sunak, who took office last month, is a longtime Brexit supporter and pragmatist who has made economic recovery a top priority. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has shaken European security and sent energy prices skyrocketing, has brought the Brexit debate into the view of politicians on both sides of the English Channel.

Sunak wants to resolve a sharp feud with the EU over trade rules that has created a political crisis in Northern Ireland, the only region in the UK that shares a border with an EU member state. When Britain left the bloc, both sides agreed to keep the Irish border clear of customs and other checks, as open borders are a key pillar of the peace process that ended 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.

Instead, there are checks for some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. The new check has angered pro-British unionist politicians who say it weakens Northern Ireland’s position in the UK. They boycott Belfast’s power-sharing government and leave Northern Ireland without a functioning administration.

The British government is pinning its hopes on a deal with the EU that will ease restraints and bring Northern Ireland unionists back into government.

Months of talks were fruitless when Johnson came to power, but the mood has improved since Sunak took office, but there has been no breakthrough yet.

