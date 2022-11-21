Reviews | Top law schools drop out of US News rankings. What is the thought?





In 1983, a weekly newsmagazine called U.S. News & World Report launched an annual college ranking, sowing the seed for what became a revolutionary change in the business model of magazines and, ultimately, in education. superior. Magazine rankings for colleges, law and trade schools, hospitals and so on are now well into their fourth decade; they survived the print edition of US News itself. And while critics have often complained that the rankings are silly, how does it make sense to rank Amherst against West Point or an evangelical Christian college like Wheaton? the schools competed to improve their position on the ruthless ordinal list.

To improve their selectivity score, schools sought more applicants, for example by upgrading campus facilities and expanding recruitment networks. Scholarships and tuition discounts have been strategically deployed to increase the average test scores and GPAs of incoming students. Law schools and trade schools sometimes hired their own graduates for temporary positions, raising suspicions that they wanted to improve their job placement performance. You will notice that none of this had anything to do with improving the quality of education. Indeed, it has arguably made education worse, diverting educational resources into unnecessary, zero-sum competition.

So perhaps we should be happy to hear that three major law schools are dropping out of the rankings. On Wednesday, the No. 1-ranked Yale Law School announced that it will no longer provide US News with access to proprietary data that helps schools rank services. Harvard (tied for No. 4) quickly signaled that it would also withdraw from the process. The next day, the Ninth University of California at Berkeley joined the exodus. It is plausible that many other top law schools will follow.

But perhaps we should also ask ourselves why schools are doing this and what effects removing them is likely to have.

Schools cite only the highest grounds. Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken’s statement proclaims that US News rankings are deeply flawed, they discourage programs that support careers in the public interest, champion need-based aid and welcome working-class students in the profession. Harvard Law School echoes his complaints, saying the ranking runs counter to law school commitments to improve the socioeconomic diversity of our classrooms; to allocate financial aid to students according to their needs; and, through loan repayments and public interest grants, to support graduates interested in careers serving the public interest.

Still, it’s impossible not to notice the timing. Yale has recently suffered reputational damage due to its hostility to conservatives, leading some to question whether the school is stepping down to avoid the embarrassment of losing its top spot. It also comes hot on the heels of the Supreme Court signaling that it is preparing to ban affirmative action programs in higher education. One way to avoid being held responsible for discrimination against Asian students or in favor of underrepresented minorities is to reduce or eliminate objective measures such as test scores in favor of more difficult criteria. to compare such as essays, interviews and recommendations. . Since this would hurt schools in the US News rankings, maybe they preemptively take their ball and go home.

Whether you think that’s a good or bad thing will depend on your feelings about conservatives as well as affirmative action. But even if you support schools that drop out of the rankings on one or another count, there are some caveats to be aware of.

The first is that the alternative to rankings is not an ideal world where every prospective student conducts thorough and holistic research on every school they apply to, carefully weighing placement prospects, cultural fit, search for teachers, etc. The alternative is people relying on the relative prestige of the school’s name, plus recruiting materials that might not (probably not?) give students anything like the full story.

That’s great for Harvard and Yale, which have two of the best brands in higher education. They can afford to cut out some slots even to get fewer apps, as they might just do when US News starts guessing. They will always have a steady stream of wealthy, connected applicants who understand the value of their degrees very well.

As it suggests, it’s equally good for highly educated kids and highly educated professionals who like to complain about rankings. I myself barely watched US News when I applied to business school 20 years ago because I grew up in New York and knew a bunch of people who could tell me what different schools and how employers viewed their graduates.

But without rankings, students who don’t have that kind of access would probably apply to Yales business school rather than my alma mater, the University of Chicago, since Yale in general is a more prestigious name but sadly, its business school does not, as US News rankings convey. More broadly, many aspiring MBAs would be completely lost trying to assess the potential value of a specific degree (outside of a handful of names everyone knows) without the magazine’s instructional list.

US News has delivered value to these people, and it’s not going to stop just because Yale and Harvard and Berkeley Law refused to cooperate. All that will happen is that the rankings will become less accurate and less useful to people outside of the current elites that these schools say they want to recruit the most.

