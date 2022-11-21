The United States has seized the superyachts of Russian oligarchs. Now US taxpayers are paying the priceExBulletin





Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Stephanie Baker, senior editor at Bloomberg News, about the complications surrounding the seizure and maintenance of superyachts owned by sanctioned Russian billionaires.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

When the United States and its allies looked for ways to sanction the Russian elite, they focused on their superyachts, filled with luxuries like heated swimming pools and wine cellars. But as Stephanie Baker reports, the powerful symbolism of seizing a superyacht is followed by the expense of maintaining those swimming pools and wine cellars and everything else aboard those floating palaces. Stephanie Baker is a senior writer at Bloomberg News, and she’s joining us now. Thank you for being with us.

STEPHANIE BAKER: Thank you for inviting me.

RASCOE: So you’ve written a series of articles about the West’s seizure of these yachts from Russian oligarchs. What did you learn about maintaining these types of boats? For example, you can’t let them sit on the platform?

BAKER: No, it’s not about turning off the lights, locking the door and leaving it on until the war in Ukraine is over. These things take a huge amount of money to maintain. Even stuck in ports, they must be manned with minimal crew to be on board in case of accidents, fires, fuel spills, etc. You know, for insurance purposes, insurance is another cost. They need to be washed so they don’t require a multi-million dollar paint job. And, you know, it’s an incredibly expensive and complicated process.

RASCOE: Is part of the problem that they don’t know what they’re going to do with it?

BAKER: Well, in the case of the United States, they’ve vowed to eventually sell them through a complicated process called forfeiture, where they have to go before a judge and prove that this superyacht was purchased with the proceeds crime or involved in some kind of crime. And it’s a long and difficult process, especially in the case of Russian-linked superyachts, because it’s not always clear who owns them. A confiscation expert compared it to seizing the proceeds of a drug lord. A drug kingpin can’t have his mansion named after him. It would be in the name of his girlfriend. So there’s a long process of establishing not who owns it on paper, but who really controls it, who runs it, who makes the decisions about it.

RASCOE: So when the US or the EU seizes a yacht, the cost of maintaining that yacht is actually paid for by taxpayers, right? For example, how much money are we talking about taxpayers paying?

BAKER: The American taxpayers are paying for it, at least until they sell it and then they can recoup the costs. Typically, it costs 10% of a superyacht’s value to maintain it. But when it is frozen in port, the cost will obviously be less. It’s using less fuel while sailing at sea. I’ve done a lot of reporting to try to establish what the real costs are of keeping these things in port. And I came up with a pretty conservative estimate of something like 3%. Now, in the case of a superyacht, one that the US government seized and sailed from Fiji to San Diego, I’ve established that the annual costs of keeping in port are around $10 million a year.

RASCOE: So 10 million a year. Is it for a yacht?

BAKER: It’s for a yacht.

RASCOE: For a yacht.

BAKER: And that’s a conservative estimate.

RASCOE: Alright. And so all together, do you have any idea how much that could be?

BAKER: Well, around the world, including the EU and the UK, they’ve seized over 15 superyachts. And we’re talking tens of millions. But if you’re a sanctioned Russian oligarch and your assets are frozen in port, how long are you really going to pay? So we’re looking at potentially years of litigation over these ships over who pays for, you know, maintenance. And they’re basically going to be in some kind of legal purgatory for many years.

RASCOE: And so, I mean, most of us will never set foot on a superyacht. So it’s hard for us to imagine. What’s the most outrageous luxury you’ve come across or the one that, you know, really stuck with you?

BAKER: Right. So I went to the Monaco Yacht Show at the end of September and boarded one of the most luxurious and expensive superyachts. It was just the most amazing floating mansion. It had hand-painted bathrooms, a handmade curved bar, a swimming pool, elaborate bedrooms, you know, very high ceilings, several terraces. They are truly the most extravagant status symbol among the billionaire class.

RASCOE: This is Stephanie Baker, senior editor at Bloomberg News. Thanks a lot.

BAKER: Thanks for inviting me.

