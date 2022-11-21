Florence + The Machine cancels UK tour after breaking foot on stage at O2 Arena





Florence + The Machine canceled their UK tour after lead singer Florence Welch injured her foot on stage on Friday night.

The 36-year-old fell during a performance at London’s O2 Arena on Friday at the first UK concert of their new tour, Dance Fever.

The band was scheduled to play the stadium again on Saturday, but had to cancel and postpone the remainder of the tour after Welch discovered he had broken his foot.

Welsh revealed the news of her injury on Twitter, saying it was heartbreaking because they were her favorite show so far.

She wrote: We’re sorry to hear that she was dancing with her broken foot last night after X-rays were taken.

It’s not in my nature to put on shows, and certainly not touring the UK, but I’m in pain, and as dancers know, dancing to an injury isn’t a good idea. and instructed not to do so to prevent further damage.

Don’t hang your ticket. We are working hard to reschedule this for next year and will let you know as soon as possible.

It’s heartbreaking because the Dance Fever tour was one of our favorite shows we’ve ever done. rapport with you. Your beautiful face is shining.

I am really sorry to those who loved me so much and were disappointed. My heart hurts. I can’t wait to get back on my feet and be in your arms.

The indie rock band kicked off their Dance Fever tour on 14 November at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, performing in Cardiff and playing at the O2 Arena in London.

Welch and the band were scheduled to continue the tour, playing venues in Bournemouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow and Nottingham before ending at the 3 Arena in Dublin on 30 November.

The new show was related to the group’s fifth studio album, released in May of this year.

The group also partnered with the Choose Love charity to donate one ticket per ticket used to work supporting refugees and displaced people around the world.

Details on the postponed tour dates will be released soon.

