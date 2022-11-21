North Korea Kim boasts of new ICBM as US steals bombers





SEOUL, South Korea North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another reliable, maximum-capacity weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported on Saturday. The United States responded to the Nords’ weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.

North Korea’s Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after neighbors said they detected the launch of an ICBM that showed potential to hit anywhere in the USA.

KCNA said Kim watched the launch with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their beloved daughter as well as senior officials. State media photos showed Kim walking hand-in-hand with her daughter, dressed in a white coat, looking together at a massive missile being loaded onto a launch truck. This is the first time that North Korea has released the photo of Kim’s daughter. Observers say Kim watching a weapons launch with his family suggests he is emboldened by the advancement of his nuclear program.

This file photo provided November 19, 2022 by the North Korean government shows the test firing of a missile at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, November 18, 2022. Independent reporters have no had access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as supplied and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Friday’s launch was part of the North’s ongoing barrage of missile tests that are seen as a bid to expand its arsenal and bolster its influence in future diplomacy. Some foreign experts said the Hwasong-17 missile is still under development, but it is the North’s longest-range ballistic weapon designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat missile defense systems. Americans.

KCNA said the missile fired from Pyongyang International Airport traveled to a maximum altitude of about 6,040 kilometers (3,750 miles) and covered a distance of about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) before landing. land on the predefined area in international waters off the east coast of the country. .

The test firing clearly proved the reliability of the new major strategic weapon system to be representative of [North Koreas] strategic forces and its powerful combat performance as the world’s strongest strategic weapon, KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un solemnly declared that if enemies continue to threaten [North Korea]frequently introducing nuclear strike means, our party and government will resolutely respond to nuclear weapons with nuclear weapons and all-out confrontation with all-out confrontation, KCNA said.

Kim’s statement suggests that North Korea will continue its testing activities as the United States works to strengthen its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea is feared to soon conduct its first nuclear test in five years.

US B-1B bombers took part in separate joint exercises on Saturday with South Korean and Japanese warplanes in response to North Korea’s ICBM launch. South Korean and Japanese officials said their respective drills with the US bombers reaffirmed their combined defense postures.

North Korea is sensitive to the deployment of US B-1B bombers because they are capable of carrying a huge payload of conventional weapons. Earlier this month, the United States sent B-1B bombers over South Korea as part of exercises, in the first such flyby in five years.

RELATED

On Friday, the US military held separate aerial exercises with South Korean and Japanese forces. South Korea’s military said it also held its own drills on Friday simulating airstrikes on North Korean mobile missile launchers.

The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday morning on North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch at Japan’s request. But it’s unclear whether he can impose new sanctions on North Korea because China and Russia, two of the council members with veto power, have opposed the states’ moves. and their allies to toughen sanctions against the North for its banned ballistic missile tests earlier this year.

United States National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson condemned Friday’s launch and said the United States would take all necessary steps to ensure the security of its homeland, South Korea and from Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met separately with the leaders of those countries and Australia, Canada and New Zealand who were attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss a joint response to North Korea.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Friday that depending on the weight of a potential warhead, the missile has a range of more than 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), in which case it could cover the entire American continent.

The North’s nuclear and missile arsenals are shrouded in secrecy. Some experts say North Korea is still years away from possessing a working nuclear missile, saying it has yet to prove the technologies to ensure the warheads survive the harsh conditions of atmospheric re-entry. But others say North Korea has likely already acquired such capabilities given the number of years it has been on its nuclear program.

In recent months, North Korea has carried out dozens of shorter-range missile tests that it has described as mock nuclear attacks against South Korean and American targets. North Korea said its tests were intended to issue a warning to the United States and South Korea about their military training that the North sees as a rehearsal for an invasion. Seoul and Washington said their regular drills were defensive in nature.

North Korea halted weapons launches for about a week before firing a short-range ballistic missile on Thursday. Ahead of the launch, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui threatened to launch fiercer military responses to moves by the United States to strengthen its security commitment to South Korea and Japan.

US President Joe Biden met with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on November 13 on the sidelines of a regional rally in Cambodia, issuing a joint statement strongly condemning North Korea’s recent missile tests and agreeing to work together to strengthen deterrence. Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to defending South Korea and Japan with a full range of capabilities, including nuclear weapons.

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpoints/2022/11/20/north-koreas-kim-boasts-new-icbm-as-us-flies-bombers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos