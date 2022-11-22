Railroad union rejects contract as strike threatens to cripple US economy





One of the largest railroad unions voted narrowly to reject a White House-brokered deal, bringing the country one step closer to a railroad strike that could cripple much of the economy ahead of the holidays, union officials said on Monday.

The SMART Transportation Division union rejected the 50.9% deal, the union said. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, which represents engineers, announced that 53.5% of members had voted in favor of ratifying the agreement. The two are considered among the most politically powerful of the 12 rail unions in contract talks.

A nationwide railway strike, which could take place as early as December 5, would threaten the country’s coal shipments and drinking water supply, while shutting down passenger rail and freight shipping as it nears the holiday season. The US economy could lose $2 billion a day in the event of a railroad strike, according to the Association of American Railroads.

The decision highlights months of tension between unions and companies in various sectors, as companies have faced labor shortages and workers have enjoyed greater leverage on the labor market. workplace to push for better working conditions, more sick pay and more flexible hours in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The rejection of the contract adds further pressure on the White House, which had been closely involved in negotiating the contract between the unions and the railroad companies. A shutdown of the nations transport infrastructure as the holiday season approaches would be a political disaster.

As the president has said all along, a shutdown is unacceptable because of the damage it would cause to jobs, families, farms, businesses and communities across the country, according to a White House official. A majority of unions voted in favor of ratifying the tentative agreement, and the best option remains for the parties to settle this themselves.

Already seven of the 12 unions have voted to approve their contracts. But in recent weeks, three of the smaller unions have also rejected their contracts and are back in negotiations.

The main sticking points for rank and file members have been point-based attendance policies that penalize workers for time off when sick or for personal time, and contribute to grueling and unpredictable schedules that weigh on the mental and physical health of workers, they say. In June, a 51-year-old labor engineer postponed a doctor’s visit and died of a heart attack on a train weeks later, his family said.

Jared Cassity, national legislative director at SMART Transportation and conductor, said members voted to reject the contract because they were angry and stressed about point-based attendance policies.

These include attendance policies, sick leave, fatigue and lack of family time, Cassity said. Many of these things are not seen but are felt by our members. It destroys their livelihoods.

Cassity said the union would likely immediately resume negotiations with the rail carriers as their strike deadline approaches on December 8.

But two smaller unions, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees and the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, rejected their contracts and would be allowed to strike or the companies could lockout even earlier, just after midnight on December 5, at unless Congress intervenes.

If these unions went on strike on December 5, all unions would likely act in solidarity, causing an industry-wide work stoppage.

Association of American Railroads President and CEO Ian Jefferies said in a statement that the group’s freight companies are ready to reach new contractual agreements with unions, but warned that the window continues to shrink. as deadlines quickly approach. There are about 30 rail carriers, including Warren Buffetts BNSF, Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Kansas City Southern Railway, and Canadian National.

Let’s be clear, if the remaining unions don’t agree to a deal, Congress should be prepared to act and avert a disastrous $2 billion-a-day hit to our economy, Jefferies said.

Earlier this summer, after a stalemate in negotiations, the White House appointed an emergency board to arbitrate the dispute between rail carriers and unions. But many unions have rejected this agreement.

In late September, with less than 48 hours to spare before a railroad shutdown, Biden and other senior administration officials helped broker a last-minute deal. Points-based attendance policies had been at the heart of this dramatic confrontation.

The agreement reached included a 24% pay rise by 2024, the biggest for railway workers in more than four decades and, for the first time, the possibility for workers to take time off when they are hospitalized or to attend three routine medical appointments per year without penalty. . The deal also included just one extra paid day off. Currently, conductors and engineers do not receive a single paid sick day, but the carriers said their attendance policy allows workers time off when needed.

But the dissatisfaction of the railroad workers continued to rumble. They say these concessions did not significantly change the points-based attendance policies that carriers began rolling out in 2020 to maintain the staffing levels they said they needed to keep trains running during the pandemic. Union members say the changes have come at the expense of their health.

And they also raised concerns that the proposed contracts trying to deal with emergency substitutes if workers report unexpectedly sick could make their hours worse.

Under the Railroad Labor Act of 1926, Congress can intervene in a railroad strike to force a contract on the railroads to block or stop a railroad strike.

If that happens, there would be a short period after Thanksgiving for lawmakers to step in to impose a contract. Some Republican lawmakers have said they are ready to impose a contract negotiated earlier this year by the White House. Congress can also extend strike deadlines or force both parties to go to arbitration.

Railway workers are seen as essential to the economy, which means labor law makes it harder for them to strike.

Jordan Boone, 41, a union railroad conductor with the SMART Transportation Division in Galesburg, Ill., said members he knows rejected the contract because the White House did not fully respond to their quality of life concerns. He also noted that workers felt national media coverage misrepresented the contract gains as a victory.

Workers feel they have been wronged, Boone said. There’s the notion of why vote for something we don’t 100% like. Some of us would rather be forced [by Congress] to take something than to vote to take something we don’t agree with.

In recent weeks, unions across the country have stepped up their aggressive tactics. More than 2,000 Starbucks workers from 121 stores walked out for a day on Nov. 17 to protest stalled contract talks. On the same day, Northern California Nurses and Kaiser Permanente reached a tentative agreement to avoid a two-day strike. More than 20,000 nurses and nurse practitioners were due to leave work on Monday to protest over staffing arrangements and wages.

Kaiser and the California Nurses Association instead agreed to a deal providing for a 22.5% raise spread over four years. The company also agreed to hire 2,000 more nurses to address what the union said was a chronic staff shortage. The agreement is pending a final ratification vote by union members.

