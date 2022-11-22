Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips challenged over tax practices





Speaking late last month, US President Joe Biden threatened to raise taxes on oil company profits if industry giants did not work to reduce gas prices.

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Oxfam on Monday filed shareholder resolutions against US oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips, saying a lack of transparency about their global tax practices poses a significant risk to long-term investors.

The international charity said corporate tax practices are undermining the public interest in a fair tax system, especially in countries in the global South “which have the greatest need for tax revenue”.

“The threadbare tax filings of Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips are leaving investors, watchdog groups and the general public in the dark about secretive corporate tax practices,” said Daniel Mul, head of extractive industries policy and taxation at Oxfam America, in a press release. .

Chevron, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

This is part of a broader push for greater tax transparency from big business, especially as people around the world feel the pressure of a cost of living crisis.

The oil majors have been repeatedly criticized for their global tax operations. And, in recent months, energy giants have faced growing calls for a windfall tax after raking in record profits on the back of soaring oil and gas prices following the US invasion. Ukraine by Russia.

If oil and gas projects reduce poverty, why hide the numbers?

Daniel Mul

Policy Officer on Extractive Industries and Taxation at Oxfam America

“The oil companies’ record profits today are not because they are doing anything new or innovative,” Biden said Oct. 31. “Their profits are a boon from war, the windfall of the brutal conflict that is ravaging Ukraine and hurting tens of millions of people around the world.”

Together, Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips reported third-quarter profits above $35 billion.

“Oil and gas companies frequently cite their contributions to the tax base in producing countries as justification for continuing to operate, particularly in poor countries, but secretive tax practices make it impossible to verify whether the companies are actually contributing to a shared prosperity,” Oxfam said. said Mul of America.

“If oil and gas projects reduce poverty, why hide the numbers? he added.

‘Let the sunlight in’

Oxfam said the tax practices of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips create risk for investors who want to protect themselves against possible reputational damage and the possibility of “casualties, stalled projects and of the renegotiation of the tax conditions”.

To address this, Oxfam has called on companies to publish reports detailing their tax practices in line with the Global Reporting Initiative tax standard, which includes public country-by-country reporting on financial, tax and worker information.

A Tax Justice Network report released earlier this month showed that country-by-country public reporting could cut tax revenue losses from cross-border profit shifting by at least $89 billion.

Oxfam says the oil and gas sector is recognized as a particularly high-risk sector for corporate tax avoidance and reaffirms that the burning of fossil fuels is the main driver of the climate emergency.

Chevron reported its second-highest quarterly profit on record last month.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

“U.S. extractive companies Hess and Newmont publish GRI-aligned tax reports, as do international oil companies such as Shell, BP and Total,” said Ian Gary, director of the Financial Accountability and Corporate Transparency Coalition, an international group. defense of transparency.

“Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips are seriously behind their peers,” Gary said.

The resolutions were due to be presented to shareholders of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips at their annual general meetings in May next year.

“Shareholders need a full understanding of potential risks,” said Jason Ward, principal analyst at the Center for International Corporate Tax Accountability and Research.

“Companies must respect shareholders and lead the way in letting the sunlight in,” he added.

