US response to Wales draw will decide World Cup fate





AL RAYYAN, Qatar — It was there for the United States Men’s National Team. He was there during the first half. He was there at the start of the second half. It was there with half an hour to go. He was there with 15 minutes to go. It was there.

Everything the United States wanted to do against Wales had worked. All the work they had done to break up the Welsh block, all the effort they had put in to contain Gareth Bale and the Wales attack – it had all set things up perfectly. The script was what they craved: three points here, passing the game against England and a good performance against Iran sends you through to the round of 16.

Everything was going well for the United States until, all of a sudden, it wasn’t.

To be clear: USA 1, Wales 1 is not a disaster. No drama. As Tim Weah rightly said, “In a World Cup, the most important thing is that we didn’t lose.” But what happened in the United States on Monday night brought to mind that old Mike Tyson line, the one he famously answered when asked if he was worried about what plan Evander Holyfield might have for him during of their next boxing match.

“Everyone has a plan,” Tyson said, “until they get punched in the mouth.”

So consider the United States stricken.

Their plans, and those of the more optimistic American fans, absolutely took a hit on Monday. It will almost surely take four points to climb out of Group B, and barring a surprise win over England, the United States now face the prospect of a must-win game against Iran to close the pool game. .

Is it doable? Of course, especially if USA are able to play as they did in the first half against the Welsh. For nearly an hour, the Americans demonstrated a poise and presence that belied their collective inexperience. Antonee Robinson and Christian Pulisic were on fire on the left side. Tyler Adams returned. Weah and Sergino Dest moved up and down the right flank. Josh Sargent’s pointy head popped off the post.

The American goal was also idyllic. Walker Zimmerman’s pass sparked the move, and Pulisic’s run – one of America’s few trips to midfield – tore Wales apart. His ball rolling to Weah was perfect, and the latter’s finish was unequivocal, the Lille man turning to his left and taking off on a festive slide. The United States seemed to be in control. Wales listed.

But then came the stumble. At halftime, Gregg Berhalter had begged the United States to continue. To not stop pushing. To prepare for the inevitable turmoil, Wales were sure to jump in.

The United States conceded late in their World Cup opener and were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Wales. Maja Hitij – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

“We knew there would be a time when Wales would change tack and throw caution to the wind,” said Berhalter. “We knew that would be part of it.”

It was. And, for the most part, they handled it well.

Wales came up behind Kieffer Moore’s introduction, and the United States – intentionally or not – fell too far behind the ball. When Bale finally grabbed the ball in the penalty area 10 minutes from time and Zimmerman slotted an unfortunate back lunge, Wales saw an opening burst and burst through.

“We talked about it before the game – every game counts,” Berhalter said. “Every game can have an outcome on the game.”

This one certainly did. Matt Turner – who had so little to do in the first half that memes swirled around the internet showing him sipping tea in his penalty area – correctly dove to his left, but Bale’s penalty was a comet. The ball rippled the net, Turner slapped his hands on the ground in frustration and, near the halfway line, Pulisic and Weah – the potential heroes – stared at the Welsh fans dancing behind the goal.

This American team is young. Everyone on the list except DeAndre Yedlin has now been involved in exactly one World Cup game. The vast majority of this team have never been in a situation, even remotely, like this.

Earlier this week, Adams, the team captain, said “the pressure is a privilege”. After Monday, the pressure mounts even more. The American team had big plans to turn its multitude of precocious talent into a surprising run. They played the first half against Wales as they wanted, and everything went according to plan.

Then they were punched in the mouth. Now, the only question that matters is this: how do they react?

