The United States Men’s National Team kicks off the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales as striker Tim Weah scores a first-half goal. time





AL RAYYAN, Qatar (November 21, 2022) — The United States Men’s National Team opened its 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Wales on Monday night at Ahmad Stadium Bin Ali. Tim Weah scored the USA goal in the 36th minute after Christian Pulisics’ spirited dribble and perfect pass put him behind the defence, but Wales equalized from a late penalty from captain Gareth Bale at the 82nd minute. Fourteen of the 15 American players who saw action made their World Cup debut against the Red Dragons.

Weah’s goal came in a strong first-half performance from the United States who dominated possession as Wales came out in a low defensive block. The USA held off a physical and sometimes bruised Welsh defense well to earn an important point in their first World Cup game.

With the draw, the United States are tied for second place in Group B with Wales behind England, who beat Iran 6-2 earlier in the day. The United States will face one of the tournament favorites, England, on Friday, November 25 (2 p.m. ET; FOX, Telemundo). The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.

The United States were on their toes from the start, controlling the game with much more possession and tremendous ball winning – particularly in midfield – once that possession was lost. After a few early looks at the restarts, the United States twice came close to scoring the first goal of the game in the 10th minute. Welsh defender Joe Rodon almost scored an own goal as he tried to clear a dangerous cross from Weah down the right wing, and in the aftermath Antonee Robinson played against Sargent in the penalty area, but his point-blank header peeked outside the left post.

Content to sit back, the Welsh rarely crossed the midfield line but their first two forays into American territory resulted in yellow cards after hard tackles from Sergio Dest and Weston McKennie in the 11th and 13th minutes respectively .

Playing a physical and tough style, the Welsh defense proved difficult to break, but the United States were patient in possession. A couple of long-range attempts served as warning shots as Dest fired a shot over the crossbar in the 29th and Weah just couldn’t get his foot on a long ball into Adams’ box in the 29th minute. 35th minute.

The United States were finally able to play through the well-organized Welsh defense in the 36th minute. As the ball bounced in tight quarters near the halfway line, centre-forward Josh Sargent was able to control the ball which then rolled into Pulisic’s path. Driving into midfield, Pulisic then slipped a pass past the Welsh defense to Weah, who made a diagonal run in from the right flank before slotting his shot into the net with the outside of his right foot as a goalkeeper and a Welshman. the defender moved closer to him.

Things opened up in the second half as Wales looked to score an equaliser. Pulisic and midfielder Yunus Musah combined well on the left side but even though the game was from start to finish the physicality continued with a number of serious fouls especially as the Welsh tried to contain Pulisic.

With a sea of ​​red-clad supporters behind the American goal, Wales had a number of dangerous free-kick and corner-kick chances, the most threatening in the 64th minute. Following a free-kick into the box, defender Ben Davies headed the ball into the frame, but goalkeeper Matt Turner pounced to drive it over the crossbar. On the ensuing corner kick, striker Kieffer Moores’ header flew just over the crossbar.

Wales finally found an answer in the 82nd minute, but it would come from the penalty spot. During a flurry of activity in the middle of the box, a hard tackle from Walker Zimmerman on Bale saw the referee immediately award the penalty and Bale hammered it in to level the Dragons.

GOAL SUMMARY

USA – Tim Weah (Christian Pulisic), 36th minute: After holding the vast majority of the ball throughout the first half, the USMNT finally broke through the physical Welsh defense when Josh Sargent controlled a bouncing ball just past midfield. The ball rolled towards the charging Pulisic and it burst into an open space. He pushed the ball forward, passing a Welsh defender and slipping a pass past another group of defenders towards Weah, who netted a shot as Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and defender Neco Williams closed in on him. United States 1, Wal 0

WAL- Gareth Bale (Penalty Kick), 82nd minute: In the midst of a dangerous Welsh attack, Bale received the ball in the heart of the box and was knocked down by defender Walker Zimmermans’ tackle from behind, resulting in a penalty kick. Bale stepped in from the spot and unleashed a powerful strike to the right, beating goalkeeper Matt Turner despite diving to the right side. USA 1, WAL 1

KEY BACKUPS AND DEFENSIVE STOPS

WAL – Wayne Hennessey, 10th minute: The USMNT’s first real scoring chance came from a header by Welsh defender Joe Rodon. On the run down the right wing, striker Tim Weah brought the ball back beautifully with a deft touch, then sent a dangerous cross into the box on the fly. As Rodon tried to clear he sent a header straight to Hennessey, who blocked the shot but was lucky it was right on him. In the aftermath of the stoppage, defender Antonee Robinson replayed American striker Josh Sargent, but his header bounced off the left post.

USA – Matt Turner, 64th minute: With Wales threatening repeatedly in the second half, Turner managed to hold USA’s lead. Following a free-kick, defender Ben Davies sent a well-struck header towards the middle of the net, but Turner leapt up to get his hands on the ball and push it over the bar.

ADDITIONAL NOTES: The USMNT is now 1-0-2 against Wales all-time. All 11 starting players made their FIFA World Cup debuts. Today, Starting XI had an average age of 25 years, 102 days. They are the fourth-youngest USMNT roster at a FIFA World Cup, behind only the three Italia 90 rosters where XIs averaged just over 24 years old. At 19 years and 358 days, Yunus Musah has become the youngest player to start a World Cup match for the USMNT. Musah (Valencia) is also the first player from a Spanish Primera club to play for the United States in a FIFA World Cup. Tyler Adams has been elected by the USMNT as the team captain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and wore the armband for the 10th time tonight. At 23 years and 279 days, Adams is the youngest player to captain the United States at a FIFA World Cup since 1950 and the third youngest overall. The United States is 4-1-5 in games coached by Adams. Gregg Berhalter has officially become the first person to play and coach the United States at a FIFA World Cup. Berhalter appeared in both knockout matches against Mexico and Germany at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan. Berhalter is 36-10-11 in 57 appearances as USMNT head coach. Ten of today’s 11 starters represent clubs in Europe, the most ever for a USMNT World Cup roster. Six players feature in England, two in Italy and one in France and Spain. Walker Zimmerman was the only Major League Soccer starter. Matt Turner (Park Ridge, NJ) has become the fourth New Jersey-born goaltender to start a World Cup game for the USMNT. It follows Jimmy Douglas (East Newark, NJ; 3 matches in 1930), Tony Meola (Belleville, NJ; 7 matches in 1990, 1994) and Tim Howard (North Brunswick, NJ; 8 matches in 2010, 2014). Defender Sergio Dest (AC Milan) and midfielder Weston McKennie (Juventus), both sons of American servicemen, are the second and third Italian Serie A-based players to start for the United States in a FIFA Cup match. world. Oguchi Onyewu (AC Milan) was the first to do so when he made two appearances for the United States at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Tim Weah became the first member of his family to take part in the Cup of the FIFA World. The 22-year-old striker is the son of 1995 Balon d’Or winner and current President of Liberia, George Weah. Forward Josh Sargent got his first start since qualifying on September 8, 2021 in Honduras. Veteran defender and Fulham captain Tim Ream earned his first USMNT appearance since September 2, 2021 in El Salvador. The Fulham duo of Ream and Antonee Robinson are the third pair of overseas-based club mates to start a World Cup match together for the USMNT. Previously Chad Deering and Claudio Reyna (Wolfsburg) started together against Germany in the 1998 World Cup, before another Fulham duo – Carlos Bocanegra and Brian McBride – lined up against Italy and Ghana during the 2006 edition. -United States Men’s National Team Game Report-

Game: United States Men’s National Team vs. Wales

Date: November 21, 2022

Competition: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022; Group B

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium; Al-Rayyan, Qatar

Attendance: 43,418

Kick-off: 2 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local time)

Weather: 70 degrees, clear sky

Rating Summary: 1 2 F

United States 1 0 1

WAL 0 1 1

United States Tim Weah (Christian Pulisic) 36th minute

WAL Gareth Bale (Penalty Kick) 82

Compositions:

United States: 1-Matt Turner; 2-Sergio Dest (22-DeAndre Yedlin, 74), 3-Walker Zimmerman, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson; 4-Tyler Adams (captain), 8-Weston McKennie (11-Brenden Aaronson, 66), 6-Yunus Musah (23-Kellyn Acosta, 75); 21-Tim Weah (16-Jordan Morris, 88), 24-Josh Sargent (19-Haji Wright, 74), 10-Christian Pulisic

Subs not used: 12-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 7-Gio Reyna, 9-Jess Ferreira, 14-Luca de la Torre, 15-Aaron Long, 17-Cristian Roldan, 18-Shaq Moore, 20-Cameron Carter -Vickers, 26-Joe Scally

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

WAL: 1-Wayne Henessey; 5-Chris Mephan, 6-Joe Rodon, 4-Ben Davies; 14-Connor Roberts, 10-Aaron Ramsey, 15-Ethan Ampadu (16-Joe Morrell, 90+5), 8-Harry Wilson (22-Sorba Thomas, 90+3), 3-Neco Williams (9-Brennan Johnson, 79); 11-Gareth Bale (captain), 20-Daniel James (13-Kieffer Moore, 46)

Subs not used: 12-Danny Warth, 21-Adam Davies, 2-Chris Gunter, 7-Joe Allen, 17-Tom Lockyer, 18-Jonny Williams, 19-Mark Harris, 23-Dylan Levitt, 24-Ben Cavango, 25 -Ruben Colwill, 26-Matt Smith

Head Coach: Rob Page

Summary statistics: United States / WAL

Shots: 6 / 7

Shots on goal: 1 / 3

Backup: 2 / 1

Corner kicks: 5 / 3

Faults: 15 / 10

Offside: 1 / 1

Summary of misconduct:

USA Sergio Dest (Attention) 11th minute

USA Weston Mckennie (Attention) 13

WAL Gareth Bale (Warning) 40

WAL Chris Mephan (Warning) 45+2

USA Tim Rame (watch out) 51

United States Kellyn Acosta (Attention) 90+9

Officials:

Referee: Abdulrahman Al Jassim (QAT)

Assistant Referee 1: Taleb Al Marri (QAT)

Assistant Referee 2: Saud Al Maqaleh (QAT)

4th Official: Ning Ma (CHN)

VAR: Abdullah Al Marri (QAT)

VAR Assistant: Redouane Jiyed (MAR)

Budweiser Man of the Match: Tyler Adams

