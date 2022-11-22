US strengthens defense ties with Indonesia as China strengthens





JAKARTA, Indonesia — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin met with his Indonesian counterpart on Monday to strengthen defense ties amid growing Chinese naval activity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Austin, at a joint press conference after meeting with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, said he discussed ways to deepen the partnership between the two countries, including expanding interoperability and increasing investment in defense education.

The United States is proud to partner with you as we work together to advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Austin said.

But Subianto stressed Indonesia’s neutral stance.

I want to emphasize that Indonesia always takes the position of trying to maintain the best relations with all nations, especially all major powers, Subianto said.

Austin arrived in Jakarta on Sunday evening after a visit to the Canadian city of Halifax where he spoke about US efforts to build a more resilient security architecture with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific and Europe during of the Halifax International Security Forum.

His visit to Indonesia comes less than a week after the leaders of the Group of 20 economies met on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. In a statement, the most strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warned that the conflict is worsening an already fragile global economy.

We come together as the world grapples with assaults on the rules-based international order, particularly Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Austin said, and it’s especially vital now that more like-minded countries come together to uphold our common principles, including the rule of law.

He applauded Indonesia for its vote at the UN General Assembly earlier this year condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

While Indonesia and China enjoy generally positive relations, Jakarta has expressed concern over Chinese encroachment on its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety.

Subianto said Indonesia regards China as a friendly nation and the two countries have ways to handle possible misunderstandings and differences of opinion in disputes over territorial waters.

We believe we can resolve them through dialogue, Subianto said. However, we emphasize that Indonesia will defend its sovereignty and we will defend our independence.

China and four members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have overlapping claims to the South China Sea, home to vital shipping lanes, abundant fish stocks and mineral resources underwater. China and ASEAN have made little progress in finalizing a code of conduct to avoid conflict in the region.

Both Austin and Subianto are attending an expanded meeting of ASEAN security ministers starting Tuesday in Cambodia.

China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe is also due to attend, opening up the possibility that he and Austin will have face-to-face talks.

Defense ministers from ASEAN and eight partner countries, including the United States, Japan and China, are expected to join the two-day meeting.

While China’s influence and military strength in the region is growing rapidly, the United States remains its dominant military power. Washington also has a security alliance with the Philippines and strong relations with other ASEAN members.

US Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to seek an expansion of the US military presence in the Philippines during a meeting Monday with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

