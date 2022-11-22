Athletes Named to 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships Lineup





Tickets for the 2023 Toyota USA Figure Skating Championships USA Figure Skating today announced the 123 qualifiers who will compete in the 2023 Toyota USA Figure Skating Championships taking place January 23-29 in San Jose, California.

Junior and Senior athletes qualified in the Eastern, Midwest and Pacific Coast Sections Singles Finals as well as the US Pairs and Ice Dance Finals held November 6-13, or via pass due to placement in the 2022 Toyota U.S. Championships or international assignments. Click here to see the exemption and advancement criteria for athletes from the 2023 qualifying season.

The results of each competition are available below:

Tickets for the US Championships are available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets for all sessions here. Weekend and single session tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

The following athletes qualified for the 2023 Toyota U.S. Championships (and how they qualified):

Senior Women

Senior Men Senior Duos Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (bye) Anastasiia Smirnova and Danil Siianytsia (bye) Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea (bye) Emily Chan and Spencer Howe (bye) Grace Hanns and Danny Neudecker (US Pairs Final) Katie McBeath and Nathan Bartholomay (bye) Linzy Fitzpatrick and Keyton Bearinger (US Pairs Final) Maria Mokhova and Ivan Mokhov (bye) Nica Digerness and Mark Sadusky (request for advancement) Nina Ouellette and Rique Newby-Estrella (US Pairs Final) Sonia Baram and Daniel Tioumentsev (bye) Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez (bye) Senior Ice Dance Angela Ling and Caleb Wein (US Ice Dance Final) Caroline Green and Michael Parsons (bye) Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko (bye) Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik (US Ice Dance Final) Emily Bratti and Ian Somerville (bye) Eva Pate and Logan Bye (bye) Isabella Flores and Ivan Desyatov (US Ice Dance Final) Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker (bye) Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen (bye) Leah Krauskopf and YuanShi Jin (US I this Dance Final) Lorraine McNamara and Anton Spiridonov (bye) Madison Chock and Evan Bates (bye) Molly Cesanek and Yehor Yehorov (bye) Oona Brown and Gage Brown (bye) Rafaella Koncius and Alexey Shchepetov (US Ice Dance Final) Junior Women Adele Zhang (junior sections) Annika Chao (novice sections) Ela Cui (novice sections) Elyce Lin-Gracey (junior sections) Hannah Herrera (junior sections) Jessica Jurka (novice sections) Katie Krafchik (junior sections) Keira Hilbelink (novices) Krystal Edwards (juniors) Lilah Gibson (junior) Logan Higase-Chen (junior) Melania Blecic (novice) Mia Barghout (junior) Olivia Flores (novice) Phoebe Stubblefield (junior) Sarah Everhardt (junior sections) Sherry Zhang (junior sections) Sofia Bezkorovainaya ( exemption petition) Soho Lee (junior sections) Junior men Aleksandr Fegan (novice sections) Alexander Liu (junior sections) Allan Fisher (junior sections) Beck Strommer (junior sections) Connor O’Grady (novice sections) Daniil Murzin ( junior sections) Jacob Sanchez (junior sections) Jonathan Hildebrandt (junior sections) Kirk Haugeto (junior sections) Lorenzo Elano (novice sections) Lucas Broussard (goodbye) Lucius Kazanecki (junior sections) Michael Xie (junior sections) Nhat-Viet Nguyen ( junior sections) Nicholas Brooks (novice sections) Robert Yampolsky (goodbye) Sergei Evseev (junior sections) Taira Shinohara (junior sections) Vaclav Vasquez (novice sections) Zachary LoPinto (novice sections) Junior Pairs Audrey Park and Carter Griffin (exception of one year to rule 2502) Catherine Rivers and Nathan Rensing (US Pairs Final) Cayla Smith and Andy Deng (JGP Final bye) Ellie Korytek and Timmy Chapman (US Pairs Final) Graceann Gottschalk and Collin Motley (one year exception to Rule 2502) Isabelle Martins and Aaron Felberbaum (US Pairs Final) Kayla Black and Kamden Black (US Pairs Final) Lilianna Mur ray and Jordan Gillette (US Pairs Final) Margaret Church and William Chu rch (US pairs final) Melania Delis and Jaden Schwab (US pairs final) Naomi Williams and Lachlan Lewer (US pairs final) Olivia Flores and Luke Wang (US pairs final) Junior Ice Dance Anabelle Larson and Jonathan Young (dance on USA ice dance) Anna Sophia O’Brien and Steven Wei (USA ice dance final) Elianna Peal and Ethan Peal (bye) Emma L’Esperance and Mika Amdour (USA ice dance final ) Helena Carhart and Volodymyr Horovyi (bye) Jenna Hauer and Benjamin Starr (bye) Julia Epps and Blake Gilman (US Ice Dance Final) Juliette Shadid and Lucas Shadid (US Ice Dance Final) Kristina Bland and Matthew Sperry (bye) Leah Neset and Artem Markelov (goodbye) Michela Melillo and Sam Chen (USA ice dance final) Olivia Ilin and Dylan Cain (USA ice dance final) Vanessa Pham and Jonathan Rogers (goodbye) in the news .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usfigureskatingfanzone.com/news/2022/11/21/athletes-named-to-2023-toyota-us-figure-skating-championships-lineup.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos