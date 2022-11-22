Here are the oldest US presidents to ever hold office – The Hill





History at a Glance President Biden turned 80 on Sunday. If Biden runs for re-election in 2024 and wins, he would be 86 when his second term ends. Former President Trump, who has already announced his 2024 candidacy, would be 82 at the end of his second term if he becomes president again.

President Biden celebrated his 80th birthday on November 20, becoming the first person in his 80s to serve as President of the United States.

Biden was already the oldest president in US history; he reached that mark when he was inaugurated in 2021, when he was 78 years old.

Republicans regularly attack Biden beyond his age, and questions arise over whether Biden will choose to run for re-election in 2024.

For most of 2021, Biden has said he plans to run for re-election, but after a midterm election that strengthened him politically, he said a decision would come after consultations with his family. .

The leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination is former President Trump, who is 76.

This means that both parties could have candidates born in the 1940s as standard bearers in the next presidential election.

Here are the 10 oldest presidents in the history of the United States.

Joe Biden

When President Biden became president on January 21, 2021, he was 78, making him the oldest president to ever hold the position. If he decided to run again in 2024 and win, he would be 86 when his second term ends.

The 46th president is the only one to have celebrated his 80th birthday during his term. On average, US presidents are 55 when they take the oath.

donald trump

Trump was 70 when he took office in 2017.

During his last stint in the White House, Trump faced questions about his age and health following a battle with COVID-19, which turned out to be more serious than the former president had expected. hinted at the time.

If Trump wins a second term, he would be the second oldest president in US history after Biden.

Ronald Reagan

Reagan took office at the age of 69 in January 1981. He was born in 1911 and survived an assassination attempt during his first term.

The Republican who led the “Reagan Revolution”, the 40th president, was shot dead by John Hinkley just two months into his term. Reagan survived the assassination attempt but spent 12 days in a hospital.

At the end of his second term when he left office, Reagan was 77 years old.

William Henry Harrison

Harrison was 68 when he became the ninth president of the United States in 1841. The former president died just 31 days after taking office, marking the nation’s shortest presidency in history.

Harrison was born in 1773 and held the record for oldest elected president for 140 years until Reagan was elected.

James Buchanan

The 15th President of the United States was 65 when he took office in 1857, just a few years before the Civil War.

A Democrat who denounced the Republican Party, Buchanan said Congress should not write laws that would determine the status of slavery in states.

Buchanan promised not to seek re-election and was replaced by President Lincoln in 1860, a victory that prompted the Southern states to secede from the union.

George H. W. Bush

Bush was 64 years and 222 days old when he was sworn in in 1989 after serving two terms as Reagan’s vice president.

He was defeated in his bid for re-election in 1992 by Democrat Bill Clinton.

Bush’s son, George W. Bush, became the country’s 43rd president at age 54.

Zachary Taylor

Taylor was 64 years and 100 days old when he took office in March 1849.

The 12th president died just over a year later, in July 1850, after succumbing to a bacterial infection in his small intestine.

Taylor was succeeded by his Vice President Millard Fillmore, who was 50 at the time.

Dwight D. Eisenhower

At 62, Eisenhower became the 34th President of the United States.

He served two terms from 1953 to 1961.

Eisenhower was 70 when he left office and was succeeded by John F. Kennedy, the second youngest president ever elected. Kennedy was elected at age 43, while Theodore Roosevelt took office at age 42.

Andre Jackson

Jackson served as the seventh President of the United States from 1829 to 1837.

He was 61 years and 354 days old when he was sworn in. He was 69 at the end of his second term.

John Adams

The second President of the United States, John Adams, was 61 years and 125 days old when he was sworn in.

Adams served as president from 1797 to 1781 after defeating Thomas Jefferson in the 1796 election.

Adams was born in 1735 and died on July 4, 1826, the same day as Jefferson and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

