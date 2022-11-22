Appeals court allows early voting Saturday in Georgia Senate runoff





At least 11 counties plan to offer early voting this Saturday in the runoff between Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. All counties in Georgia are due to offer early Monday-Friday voting next week, and some areas are also offering additional voting opportunities this week. Election day is December 6.

The ruling follows a Friday ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox, who ruled against Raffenspergers’ interpretation of a state law on when early voting can take place.

Raffenspergers’ office said state law prevented early voting on Saturday because it followed two holidays: Thanksgiving and the day after, which until late 2015 honored Robert E. Lee’s birthday. , the Confederate general during the Civil War.

But the plaintiffs in the lawsuit said the ban on Saturday voting within two days of a holiday applied only to regular elections and not to Georgia’s snap elections which left limited early voting opportunities.

The remedy granted by the trial court is squarely in the public interest. It ensures that thousands of voters are not denied access to advance voting on a day when their counties wish to offer it, according to a brief the plaintiffs filed Monday.

Initially after this month’s election, Raffensperger said early voting in the second round would be available on Saturday, November 26, but his office later reversed course, leading to the lawsuit.

Limiting voting on Saturdays after public holidays was passed in 2016, but it wasn’t an issue in the run-offs until this year.

In the last ballot for the US Senate two years ago, early voting was allowed on Saturday, December 26, 2020, Boxing Day, when more than 15,600 voters from three counties cast their ballots.

At the time, polls were held nine weeks after the general election, but the Republican majority in the General Assembly last year passed an election law that shortened the voting period to four weeks after Warnock Democrats and Jon Ossoff won their Senate elections, giving their party control of the chamber.

The compressed deadline created a scheduling conflict with a state law passed in 2016 that prevented early voting on Saturdays if a holiday was within the previous two days.

The General Assembly removed the word runoff from that law in 2017, which the plaintiffs said was an indication that lawmakers wanted the vote to be allowed this Saturday.

Most of the counties planning to offer Saturday voting are in metropolitan areas, including Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties in the Atlanta area. A handful of rural counties will also open polls on Saturday, including Crawford, Screven and Terrell.

Optional early voting days now include four days this week: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Then early voting is available statewide for five days next week until Friday, December 2.

