US gay club shooting suspect faces murder and hate crime charges | Gun Violence News





The man accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others at a gay bar in the US state of Colorado faces preliminary charges of murder and a hate crime, multiple media reported, citing court records.

Online court records showed Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily harm in connection with the attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The charges were preliminary and prosecutors had not filed them in court, the news agency said.

The Denver Post also reported that records show Aldrich was arrested on suspicion of murder and hate crimes, but official charges could eventually change.

We will hold people accountable as we identify charges to bring in this case, District Attorney Michael Allen said at a press conference later in the day, telling reporters that formal charges have yet to be filed. been filed.

Aldrich, who was subdued by patrons after he opened fire in the club on Saturday night, is currently hospitalized pending formal charges, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said.

5 community members deceased.17 community members who are injured due to a gunshot wound.1 community member who was injured, but not due to a gunshot wound.1 community member who was victim without visible injury.

Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 21, 2022

Vasquez said he would work to give the victims the honor and respect they deserve and observed a minute’s silence during the press conference. He also praised the heroic actions of Richard Fierro and Thomas James, who overpowered the shooter.

The police department said Monday afternoon that five people were killed in the attack that sent shockwaves across the United States. Seventeen other people were injured by gunshots, while another person was injured but not by gunfire, police said.

Allen said earlier Monday that he expects first-degree murder charges to be filed and if the evidence supports bias-motivated crimes, we will charge him as well.

There’s obviously evidence, the district attorney told CNN. The location is proof.

The fact that these victims were in a specific location frequented primarily by members of the LGBTQ community is evidence we can use, he said.

Hate crime charges would require proof that the perpetrator was motivated by bias, for example against the victim’s real or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity.

A law enforcement official, who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said the suspect used an AR-15 type semi-automatic weapon , but that a handgun and additional ammunition magazines had also been recovered.

A vigil after the mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado on November 20 [Kevin Mohatt/Reuters]

Gun violence

The shooting, which Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said had every appearance of a hate crime, was reminiscent of a 2016 massacre when a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before to be shot by the police.

Colorado has seen several mass shootings, including at Columbine High School in 1999, at a suburban Denver movie theater in 2012 and at a Boulder supermarket last year.

Saturday’s attack also came as the United States saw growing calls for tougher gun regulations following an attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in May, which killed 19 people and two teachers.

Already, questions have been raised about why authorities did not seek to remove Aldrich’s weapons when he was arrested in 2021 after his mother reported he threatened her with a bomb. craft and other weapons.

Although authorities at the time said no explosives were found, gun control advocates are asking why police didn’t try to trigger Colorado’s red flag law, which would have allowed the authorities to seize the weapons that her mother says she has.

There is also no public record indicating that prosecutors ever moved forward with kidnapping and threatening charges against Aldrich.

At Monday’s press conference, Suthers, the mayor, said it was premature to question whether the state’s red flag law should have been invoked.

Suthers also told NBCs Today that the district attorney would file motions in court on Monday to allow law enforcement to speak further about any criminal history this person may have had.

Meanwhile, detectives were examining whether anyone had helped the suspect before the attack, said Vasquez, the police chief.

awful hate

Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a Saturday drag show, according to its website. The nightclubs’ Facebook page said planned entertainment included a punk and alternative show preceding a birthday dance party, with an all-ages drag brunch on Sunday.

Drag events have recently become the focus of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and protests as opponents, including politicians, have proposed banning children from attending.

On its Facebook page, Club Q thanked the quick reactions of heroic customers who subdued the shooter and put an end to this heinous attack.

President Joe Biden said that while the motive for the shooting is still unclear, we know the LGBTQI+ community has been subjected to horrific hateful violence in recent years.

Places meant to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence, he said. We cannot and must not tolerate hatred.

Heartbroken by the violent attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

We must do more to end the horrific epidemic of gun violence in our country and STOP the violence towards the LGBTQ+ community. We will not tolerate hate.

Rep Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) November 21, 2022

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who became the first openly gay man to be elected US governor in 2018, called the shooting sickening.

My heart breaks for the family and friends of those who are lost, hurt and traumatized, Polis said.

Lawmakers and activists across the country have also called for an end to gun violence and hateful rhetoric against the community.

Hate-fueled rhetoric and bigotry endangering the lives and safety of our LGBTQ+ community must end, Congresswoman Cori Bush wrote on Twitter.

A makeshift memorial sprung up near the club on Sunday, complete with flowers, a stuffed animal, candles and a sign reading Love over hate next to a rainbow-colored heart.

Ryan Johnson, who lives near the club and was there last month, said it was one of only two LGBTQ nightlife spots in Colorado Springs. It’s the kind of date for Pride, the 26-year-old said.

