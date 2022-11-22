A slim majority backs tougher gun laws in the US





Historical Highlights 57% of Americans want tougher US gun laws, up from 66% in June 86% of Democrats, 60% of Independents, 27% of Republicans want tougher laws Stable 46% of American adults say there is a gun in their household

WASHINGTON, DC — American support for tougher U.S. gun laws has receded after surging following two mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, in the spring. Specifically, 57% of American adults now think laws governing the sale of guns should be made stricter, up from 66% in June. Still, the current support is above the 52% measured in October 2021 and matches the 2020 reading.

The Gallup Poll from Oct. 3-20 finds an additional 32% of Americans say gun laws should be left as they are now, and 10% would like to see them made less stringent.

###Incorporate###

Gallup has tracked Americans’ preferences for gun laws using this measure since 1990, when crime rates neared their peak in the United States and a record 78% of Americans supported tougher laws. for gun sales. The record low is 43%, measured in October 2011. The latest poll was taken before the high-profile shooting of three students at the University of Virginia.

Support for tougher laws grew after some of the worst gun violence in US history. These include the mass shootings at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in 1999; Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012; a music festival in Las Vegas in 2017; and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

More recently, the May killings of 21 children and adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, preceded a 14 percentage point increase in calls for stricter laws on the sale of firearms compared to October 2021. .

Although there have been other high-profile mass shootings since the June poll — including one at the parade in Highland Park, Ill., on July 4 — demand for tougher gun laws has waned, all as after previous high-profile mass shootings. However, the current instance may also reflect public acknowledgment of the federal gun law that was passed in June with bipartisan support in direct response to the Uvalde shooting.

Proponents continue to be sharply divided over gun law preferences

Preferences for gun laws in the United States continue to differ sharply across parties. Currently, 86% of Democrats, 60% of Independents and 27% of Republicans believe that laws governing gun sales should be made stricter. Readings among all three partisan groups have fallen since June. The latest drops are 11 points among Republicans, eight points among Democrats and six points among Independents.

Independents’ current support for tougher laws is 14 points higher than it was a year ago, while Democrats’ support is five points lower and Republicans’ support is essentially the same.

###Incorporate###

Household gun ownership stable among Americans

46% of Americans say there is a gun in their household, including 33% who say they personally own a gun and 13% who say another household member owns the gun. Personal gun ownership has averaged 30% since 2005, when it was first measured. Household gun ownership was higher in the early 1990s than it is today, but since 1996 an average of 43% of American adults have reported having a gun in their household.

###Incorporate###

Gun ownership varies the most across political parties, with more than twice as many Republicans (48%) as Democrats (20%) reporting personally owning a gun. Additionally, 66% of Republicans live in a household with a gun, compared to just 31% of Democrats.

Similarly, the majority of those with an annual household income of $100,000 or more (63%), those living in cities or rural areas (62%), those living in the South (59%) and men ( 51%) live in households with a gun and are more likely than their counterparts to personally own one.

Americans under 35 are less likely than older people to own a gun or live in a household with a gun.

###Incorporate###

Conclusion

Americans’ calls for tougher gun laws have died down since June, when back-to-back grocery store and school massacres sparked a heightened appetite for gun control. This pattern, in which public support for stricter gun controls rises after major mass shootings and falls as their memory fades, has been historically evident in Gallup polls.

It is unclear to what extent recent gun legislation has affected the opinions of Americans.

To stay up to date with the latest information and updates from Gallup News, follow us on Twitter.

Learn more about how the Gallup Poll Social Series works.

See complete answers to questions and trends (PDF download).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gallup.com/poll/405260/diminished-majority-supports-stricter-gun-laws.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos