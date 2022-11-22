USA, Wales draw 1-1 in crucial openerExBulletin





The United States men’s national team celebrates after Timothy Weah’s goal in the first half of a match against Wales in the FIFA World Cup. Bijou Samad/AFP via Getty Images .

DOHA, Qatar The first appearance of the United States men’s national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a crucial opening match against Wales, ended in a 1-1 draw, complicating US hopes of making it out of the group stage.

The result was somewhat disappointing after USA showed flashes of greatness in a dominating first half.

The team’s first goal of the World Cup campaign came in the 36th minute, as USA winger Christian Pulisic sent a breakaway ball to Timothy Weah, who sent it just past the outstretched foot of Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey as the American crowd roared. .

The young American side controlled much of the start of the game at Al Rayyan’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, beating Wales in possession time. He narrowly missed an earlier goal in a chaotic stretch where an own goal near Wales turned into a chance for striker Josh Sargent, whose header went just wide of the post.

But Wales came alive in the second half, pressing the American defense hard. Goalkeeper Matt Turner struggled to prevent Wales from finding the net with a string of best-time saves.

And a key error came late in the game by American defender Walker Zimmerman, who fouled Welsh captain Gareth Bale in the box, giving him a penalty. Bale struck in the equalizer to tie the game at 1-1 in the 82nd minute.

“We lost a bit of power,” USA coach Gregg Berhalter said in a postgame interview with FOX. “It was a tough game. We left everything there.”

Monday’s draw leaves the United States and Wales each with 1 point in the tally that will determine whether they advance to the knockout stages. England’s win over Iran puts them ahead with 3 points.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the United States returned to the tournament with a new look: all but one of the 26 players on the roster had never played in a World Cup match before today. today, and the team is one of the youngest teams in the entire event.

The United States have turned to their young stars who have honed their skills playing in Europe’s top leagues, including Pulisic, the 24-year-old phenomenal winger with Chelsea, and team captain Tyler Adams, the 23-year-old midfielder from Leeds United. .

Monday’s opponents Wales have been out of the World Cup for even longer this year, their first appearance since 1958. But the team’s performance in recent years under Bale , impressed more than one. At 19th, it is ranked only three places behind the United States

It was the first meeting between Wales and the United States in a World Cup game. Both teams saw today as a critical game to win in their tough exit from competitive Group B. (No other group has a higher average FIFA ranking than Group B at 15, led by favorites England to win the whole tournament.)

Any first World Cup game is already important for both teams since 1998, 84% of the teams who win their opening game are able to progress to the group stage.

But with England looking dominant in their 6-2 win, it appears to be a near stalemate to leave the group, leaving Wales, the United States and Iran all battling for second place. .

The next chance for Team USA is Friday: a marquee game with England scheduled for 2 p.m. EST.

Tom Goldman reported from Doha, Qatar and Becky Sullivan reported from Washington, DC

