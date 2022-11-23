



The Competition and Markets Authority consulted on launching market research with the Mobile Ecosystem Market Study report, and Apple and Google have effectively monopolized the mobile ecosystem to strangle the mobile’s operating system, app stores and web browsers. found that I have Device.

Browsers are one of the most important and widely used apps on mobile devices. Most people use a browser at least every day to access online content such as information, news, videos, and shopping. With 97% of all mobile web browsing in the UK in 2021 coming from browsers powered by Apple or Google’s browser engines, restrictions on these engines can have a major impact on the user experience.

Computer games are a multi-billion pound industry in the UK played by millions of people. There are already more than 800,000 users of cloud gaming services in the UK, but restrictions on mobile device deployment could hinder growth in the sector, leaving UK gamers a missed opportunity.

Responses to the consultations announced today show substantial support for a fuller examination of how Apple and Google dominate the mobile browser market, and how Apple limits cloud gaming through the App Store. Many of them come from browser vendors, web developers and cloud gaming service providers who say the status quo is hurting business, stifling innovation and adding unnecessary costs.

Because web developers have to deal with bugs and glitches when building web pages and have no choice but to create custom mobile apps when websites are created, Apple’s limitations combined with the proposed underinvestment in browser technology Complained that it leads to extra cost and frustration. That might be enough.

Ultimately, these restrictions could limit choice and make it more difficult to get innovative new apps into the hands of UK consumers. At the same time, Apple and Google argued that restrictions were necessary to protect users. The CMA market study will take these concerns into account and consider whether new rules are needed to produce better results.

Market research can lead to changes in company behavior and restrictions that improve competition and lead to more choices for consumers and better quality products.

Sarah Cardell, Interim CEO of CMA, said:

We want to ensure UK consumers get the best new mobile data services and UK developers can invest in innovative new apps.

Many British businesses and web developers say they feel constrained by restrictions set by Apple and Google. When new digital market institutions come into effect, they are likely to solve these kinds of problems. In the meantime, we’re using our existing authority to troubleshoot where possible. We plan to investigate whether the concerns we have heard are justified, and if so, to identify actions to improve competition and innovation in these sectors.

Note to editors:

CMA’s market research is an in-depth study led by CMA panel members. CMAs are generally required to complete their market research within 18 months of the date of reference. Market research considers whether there are market features (AECs) that negatively impact competition. Where there is an AEC, the CMA has the power to impose its own remedies on companies and can also make recommendations to other bodies, such as sectoral regulators or governments, for example when legislation is required. CMAs have broad powers to change a company’s behavior, such as controlling how products are sold in certain markets and what information is available to customers who purchase those products. The CMA also has the power to impose structural relief, which can require companies to sell portions of their businesses to improve competition.

CMA has so far identified widespread concerns regarding digital advertising and the mobile ecosystem. It concluded that these issues could best be addressed with new mandates anticipated through the Digital Markets Division, which would allow the CMA to actively monitor, enforce and update its remedies. CMA continues to support the Government in advancing the necessary legislation promised in its November 17, 2022 Fall Statement. In the meantime, CMA is committed to providing a one-off intervention in digital markets using its existing powers. It has been found necessary to improve outcomes for UK consumers and businesses. In particular, if market research finds problems with cloud gaming and mobile browsers, a one-time lifting of restrictions can solve the problem.

For press inquiries, contact the CMA Public Affairs Office on 020 3738 6460 or [email protected]

