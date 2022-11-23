Undoubtedly, Brexit has damaged the UK economy. Brexit





The boss of Britain’s largest airport group said there was no doubt that Brexit had hurt the UK economy, adding that it had exacerbated the worker shortage tremendously.

Charlie Cornish, chief executive of MAG, which owns Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports, said recruitment problems were hurting Britain’s competitiveness.

Manchester Airport was one of the facilities most affected by the disruption this year, with huge lines and chaotic scenes at security and luggage storage as a frontline staff shortage made it unable to handle post-COVID-19 travel demand.

Speaking at the Airlines 2022 conference in London, Cornish said: There is no doubt that Brexit has hurt the UK economy. Just look at the growth rate now.

He added: If that continues, Britain’s competitive capabilities will erode every year. We need to see how the UK government can actually bring back a sensible economic growth plan around aviation.

Cornish said other factors, such as Covid, had structurally altered the workforce, but the problem was exacerbated by fewer Europeans returning to the UK. It hurts the British Airways sector’s ability to recruit people at scale and speed, he said. Before Brexit, we didn’t have that problem.

He added: Aviation is entirely tied to GDP. We must have an open dialogue. How to resolve Brexit-related confusion? If you look at the EU’s economic recovery, it is far ahead of the UK. No one can say it wasn’t because of Brexit.

When asked at a later meeting to name Brexit benefits for industry, Air Minister Charlotte Vere suggested Britain would be able to modernize its airspace. We view our ability to modernize our airspace as a constraint unlike the EU. [on the EU]. “From our point of view, we can develop the aviation sector,” she said.

Willie Walsh, head of global airline organization Iata and former president of British Airways owner IAG, said there were clear indications that British Airways was recovering more slowly than Europe.

It damaged Britain from everything I saw, he said. I haven’t heard any politicians explain any benefits, and I haven’t seen any Brexit benefits for aviation. If they can’t admit that there is a negative, they won’t be able to fix it.

Responding to Lady Veres’ comments, Walsh said: Did Jesus, who was an island, try to reform our airspace? What, can you fly from Heathrow to Manchester faster than today?

Walsh said Iata is confident the broader aviation industry will further recover in 2023, despite the war in Ukraine and other economic headwinds. We were seeing positive growth all over the world. Britain is an outlier.

