UK investigates Apple and Google ‘strangle’ of web browsing





The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation into Apple and Google’s control of the mobile browser market on Tuesday.

Authorities said in the release that they would be looking into the company’s “strangulation” of browsing and Apple’s control over cloud gaming through the App Store. The agency found that Google and Apple supported 97% of all web browsing in the UK in 2021.

Web developers, cloud gaming service providers and browser vendors provided “substantial assistance” to the investigation, according to the results of the June consultations released by authorities. They argue that the status quo has limited innovation and added “unnecessary costs” to business.

Developers also complained that Apple’s restrictions make it difficult to build innovative new apps for UK consumers and they have to contend with glitches and bugs while building web pages.

The CMA’s interim head, Sarah Cardell, announced that the authorities intend to use the powers to address the matter wherever possible.

“Many UK businesses and web developers have said they feel constrained by the restrictions set by Apple and Google,” she said. “We plan to investigate whether the concerns we have heard are justified and, if so, to identify actions to improve competition and innovation in this sector.”

A Google spokesperson said: “Android gives people more apps and an app store than any other mobile platform. It also allows developers to choose their preferred browser engine and has served as a launchpad for millions of apps. It empowers consumers. and build a thriving open platform that empowers developers to build successful businesses.”

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

