Fake Facebook and Instagram accounts promoting US interests had ties to US military, Meta says

People associated with the U.S. military were likely behind a network of fake Facebook and Instagram accounts that promoted U.S. interests overseas by targeting audiences in Afghanistan and Central Asia, the parent company said Tuesday. from Facebook, Meta.

It’s a rare case of a US tech giant tying a coordinated online influence operation to Washington rather than a foreign government.

Meta said it deleted about three dozen Facebook accounts and two dozen Instagram accounts that violated the platforms’ policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior.

Meta did not link the activity to any particular US military command. But the Pentagon opened an in-depth review in September of units that engage in online influence operations, including US Central Command, The Washington Post previously reported.

CNN has requested comment from the Pentagon and Central Command, which oversees US military activity in the Middle East and Central Asia, on Metas’ findings.

Fraudulent Facebook accounts deleted by Meta claimed, among other things, that the United States was helping the Central Asian country of Tajikistan secure its border with Afghanistan and that Washington was key to the region’s stability, researchers say. from analytics firm Graphika and Stanford Internet. Observatory, which documented the activity in an August report.

Afghanistan-related posts peaked during periods of strategic importance to the United States, according to the research, including the months leading up to the U.S. military’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

The people behind the accounts have taken steps to conceal their identities, and the activity has garnered very little interest from actual Facebook and Instagram users, Meta said on Tuesday.

A former US official focused on Russian issues lamented the seemingly ineffective influence operation or the US military trying it.

I get the impulse, prevalent in military circles, that the only way to lose is not to play in the news business, said Gavin Wilde, who oversaw Russia’s malign influence and problems from cyber to the National Security Council in 2018 and 2019, to CNN. .

However, if their methodology involves the transparency and credibility that the United States wants to claim as benchmarks for an alternative to the Russian or Chinese model, is the game really worth the candle? added Wilde, now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

