UK Supreme Court ruling on IndyRef2 in Scotland

Wednesday is Judgment Day for Scotland’s independence efforts.

At 9:45 a.m. local time on November 23, the UK Supreme Court will decide whether Holyrood can call a second unilateral referendum on independence without Westminster’s consent. The court heard arguments in the case on October 11 and 12, and there were more than 8,000 pages of written material to consider.

While claiming independence, Scottish leaders claim that the country’s economy is suffering because of its inclusion in Great Britain. With independence, the Scottish economy will move from the UK’s underperforming economy to a stronger, more equitable independent economy, the Scottish government wrote in the October 17 newspaper ‘Building a New Scotland: A Stronger Economy Through Independence’. The report argues that the UK has lower productivity, lower business investment, more stagnant wages, higher inequality and higher poverty than comparable European countries such as Scotland.

If Scotland is approved, First Secretary Nicola Sturgeon plans to hold an advisory referendum on 19 October 2023. 18 Jan 2014: Should Scotland be an independent country?

But the road to an independent referendum isn’t so straightforward, and according to polling firm YouGov, the potential outcome of the vote is too close to decide at this point.

London Doesn’t Want Judgment

There are many ways in which a judgment may be entered. A judge can force Scottish parliamentarians to pass a referendum measure. Westminster decides it is a matter for consideration. Or prove that it is too early or impossible for them to pass judgment.

Sir James Eadie KC, an independent lawyer for the UK government on legal matters of national importance, has urged the highest court to dismiss the case. He argues that the case is outside the court’s jurisdiction as the bill has not yet been passed by the MSP.

What Rishi Sunak said about the Scottish independence referendum

Even before becoming prime minister, Sunak had opposed a second referendum on Scottish independence. As Treasury Secretary in May 2021, he identified the vote and the uncertainty it brings as a threat to the post-pandemic economic recovery. It will divide our country unnecessarily and at the worst of times. Instead, he said, we should focus on the career prospects of Scotland’s youth.

In his Conservative leadership campaign in August, he dismissed the referendum as very outspoken, unnecessary and divisive. As newly appointed British Prime Minister in October, he also urged the Sturgeons Scottish National Party to respect the 2014 vote against it.

Why does Scotland want independence?

In 1997, a majority of the Scottish people voted in favor of devolution in a referendum, and Tony Blair, then British Prime Minister, passed a bill establishing the Scottish Parliament and Government, giving it the power to govern a number of issues, such as health care. education. Decisions on important policy aspects such as, among other things, diplomacy and international trade, finances, economic and monetary systems, financial regulation and immigration still rest with the Westminster Government and Parliament.

Independence will allow the Scottish Government and Parliament to make decisions for citizens only. In the October report, the cabinet promised to fulfill many of its promises once it became independent, including:

Low energy prices and supply security.

Reliable, low-cost renewable energy that helps families and gives Scottish businesses a significant competitive advantage.

Better and fairer work life, including repealing the UK Trade Union Act 2016, which limited the right to strike.

Move away from the British economic model of inequality, low investment and low productivity by concentrating wealth in London and the southeast of England.

Rejoining the European Union.

Brexit or Brexit reasons for Scottish independence in numbers

55%: voters who wanted to stay in the UK at the last vote in 2014, two years before Brexit

62%: Scots who voted to remain during the Brexit referendum, generally in favor of leaving.

470 ($559): British workers estimated average annual loss from Brexit’s negative impact on productivity and wages.

4%: Office for Budget Responsibility estimates reduce productivity over the long term

3.2 billion ($3.8 billion): Estimated annual revenue loss for Scotland due to long-term decline in productivity

One big number for an independent Scotland

20 Billion ($24 billion): Independent Scotland’s first decade was financed by targeted investments in critical infrastructure, oil and gas revenues and other windfall revenues, and, where necessary, borrowing.

Beware: Pounds Can Be Strong

The mere mention that Sturgeon will share a new independence referendum in June sent the pound to its lowest level in 13 months against the euro. Sterling needs to react to votes as they happen.

Analysts predict very pro-independent results will ruin the pound. The UK will have to forge new trade agreements, deal with tax revenue losses and deal with the restructuring of its energy industry, which will weaken its currency. And while Scotland has said it will stick with the pound sterling in the early years of independence for continuity and practicality, it is exploring another change that could destabilize the pound: a switch to the Scottish pound.

