CA US House District 3: Kevin Kiley should win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Republican Kevin Kiley, a state lawmaker who has become a conservative favorite for his pointed and unrelenting criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat on Tuesday in northeastern California. .

With 83% of the ballots counted, Kiley secured nearly 53% of the vote to defeat Democrat Kermit Jones, a physician and Navy veteran.

Victory will close the Republican margin of control in the House. The GOP snatched a majority from Democrats last week when California Rep. Mike Garcia won re-election and gave the party its 218th seat. With Kiley’s victory, the tally rises to 220 Republicans and 212 Democrats.

Voters want a new leadership, Kiley said in a post-election interview last week as he awaited results in the 3rd congressional district that stretches from suburban Sacramento to the state’s interior spine. . The House is going to be the vehicle to effect the change that voters are looking for.

Even with the victory, Republicans will remain a small minority in the state congressional delegation. Of the 52 seats, the largest delegation of GOP congressional candidates had captured only 11 districts with a race still too early to call.

The main issues in Kiley’s race mirrored House and Senate campaigns across the country.

State Assemblyman Kiley argued that California was in turmoil under Democratic rule in Washington and Sacramento, with residents abused by inflation and anxious by rising crime. He sought to portray Jones as an eager foot soldier waiting if the Democrats retained their majority and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained in office.

Kiley has emerged as a conservative champion for his consistent criticism of Newsom, particularly in the 2021 recall election which the governor easily survived. Kiley finished sixth in the field of candidates on the ballot to replace Newsom if voters wanted him removed.

Jones promised to protect access to reproductive health care, control education costs and tackle the homelessness crisis.

It is an honor to represent the 3rd Congressional District,” Kiley said in a statement to KCRA 3. “I was born and raised in the communities of this district and I will fight every day to protect our quality of life. I look forward to getting to work right away to get our country back on track.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Jones said in a statement to KCRA 3. “To the 1,000 volunteers from 10 counties who knocked on more than 160,000 doors, thank you. To the 15,000 people who have contributed to our campaign, thank you. It was a grassroots effort, and I could be prouder of the coalition we built, Republicans, Independents and Democrats. We were all united by a vision for our future that transcended party politics.

KCRA 3 contributed to this report.

